Airtel minimum recharge now Rs 155: All new monthly prepaid plans

Airtel has announced a price hike for its minimum required recharge plan for prepaid users. Previously, users had to recharge with a Rs 99 plan that offered voice calls at 2.5 paise per second and 200MB data along with Rs 99 talktime. Now, however, the telecom player has mandated a minimum recharge of Rs 155 in two telecom circles – Haryana and Odisha.

The new minimum recharge plan is set to come to more circles eventually as per reports. This means that any monthly plans on Airtel could soon cost more than Rs 155. The Rs 155 plan comes with unlimited calling, 1GB of data and 300 SMS and is valid for 24 days.

Also Read | Airtel raises price of minimum monthly recharge plan by 57%

With the new minimum plan set to be in effect in more regions, here’s a look at all the monthly plans that will be available for Airtel prepaid users, if all plans below Rs 155 are cancelled.

Price Calling SMS Data, Benefits

Validity Rs 155 Unlimited 300 1GB 24 days Rs 179 Unlimited 300 2GB 28 days Rs 199 Unlimited 300 3GB 30 days Rs 209 Unlimited 100/day 1GB/day 21 days Rs 239 Unlimited 100/day 1GB day 24 days Rs 265 Unlimited 100/day 1GB day 28 days Rs 296 Unlimited 100/day 25GB

Rs 100 cashback on FASTag 30 days Rs 299 Unlimited 100/day 1.5GB/day

Rs 100 cashback on FASTag 28 days Rs 319 Unlimited 100/day 2GB/day

Rs 100 cashback on FASTag 1 month Rs 359 Unlimited 100/day 2GB/day

Airtel Xstream Mobile pack 28 days Rs 399 Unlimited 100/day 2.5GB/day

Rs 100 cashback on FASTag 28 days Rs 499 Unlimited 100/day 2GB/day

Disney+ Hotstar Mobile (3 months) 28 days Rs 599 Unlimited 100/day 3GB/day

Rs 100 cashback on FASTag 28 days

The plans start at Rs 155 and go up all the way to Rs 599 per month, offering bundled subscriptions and more data among other benefits like cashback on FASTag recharge. In other circles where the new rule has not yet come into effect, users can still make use of the Rs 99 (28 days), Rs 109 (30 days) and Rs 111 (1 month) plans.

It is currently unknown if and when Airtel will cancel these plans. We are also yet to see if other telecom players like Jio and Vodafone Idea will follow. More details should be officially available in the coming weeks.