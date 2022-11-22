scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 22, 2022

Airtel minimum recharge now Rs 155: All new monthly prepaid plans

Airtel: Here's a look at all the Airtel plans that offer calling, SMS and data benefits above Rs 155.

airtel, airtel prepaid, airtel plans,Airtel may soon offer only plans priced at Rs 155 and above as a minimum required recharge. Here's what plans will be available after that. (File)

Airtel has announced a price hike for its minimum required recharge plan for prepaid users. Previously, users had to recharge with a Rs 99 plan that offered voice calls at 2.5 paise per second and 200MB data along with Rs 99 talktime. Now, however, the telecom player has mandated a minimum recharge of Rs 155 in two telecom circles – Haryana and Odisha.

The new minimum recharge plan is set to come to more circles eventually as per reports. This means that any monthly plans on Airtel could soon cost more than Rs 155. The Rs 155 plan comes with unlimited calling, 1GB of data and 300 SMS and is valid for 24 days.

Also Read |Airtel raises price of minimum monthly recharge plan by 57%

With the new minimum plan set to be in effect in more regions, here’s a look at all the monthly plans that will be available for Airtel prepaid users, if all plans below Rs 155 are cancelled.

Price Calling SMS Data, Benefits
 Validity
Rs 155 Unlimited 300 1GB 24 days
Rs 179 Unlimited 300 2GB 28 days
Rs 199 Unlimited 300 3GB 30 days
Rs 209 Unlimited 100/day 1GB/day 21 days
Rs 239 Unlimited 100/day 1GB day 24 days
Rs 265 Unlimited 100/day 1GB day 28 days
Rs 296 Unlimited 100/day 25GB
Rs 100 cashback on FASTag		 30 days
Rs 299 Unlimited 100/day 1.5GB/day
Rs 100 cashback on FASTag		 28 days
Rs 319 Unlimited 100/day 2GB/day
Rs 100 cashback on FASTag		 1 month
Rs 359 Unlimited 100/day 2GB/day
Airtel Xstream Mobile pack		 28 days
Rs 399 Unlimited 100/day 2.5GB/day
Rs 100 cashback on FASTag		 28 days
Rs 499 Unlimited 100/day 2GB/day
Disney+ Hotstar Mobile (3 months)		 28 days
Rs 599 Unlimited 100/day 3GB/day
Rs 100 cashback on FASTag		 28 days

The plans start at Rs 155 and go up all the way to Rs 599 per month, offering bundled subscriptions and more data among other benefits like cashback on FASTag recharge. In other circles where the new rule has not yet come into effect, users can still make use of the Rs 99 (28 days), Rs 109 (30 days) and Rs 111 (1 month) plans.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concernsPremium
Development of Great Nicobar: strategic imperative and ecological concerns
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJPPremium
Beneath the lustre of Statue of Unity, some dark spots for BJP
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...Premium
Delhi Confidential: BJP brings out the big guns ahead of Delhi’s MC...
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...Premium
In 30 months, RBI fines Rs 73 cr in 48 cases, but no details on bank viol...

It is currently unknown if and when Airtel will cancel these plans. We are also yet to see if other telecom players like Jio and Vodafone Idea will follow. More details should be officially available in the coming weeks.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-11-2022 at 10:41:23 am
Next Story

Hours after his grandad passed away, Neco Williams turns out for Wales for World Cup opener against USA

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Nov 22: Latest News
Advertisement