scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 16, 2021
Must Read

Airtel launches three prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Airtel has launched new prepaid plans that offer high-speed data, unlimited calling benefits, free access to Disney+ Hotstar subscription and more.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
September 16, 2021 12:58:45 pm
Airtel, Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Airtel Disney+ Hotstar VIP, Airtel new plans, Airtel plans, Airtel Disney+ Hotstar VIP bundled plan, Airtel Rs 448 plan, Airtel Rs 499 plan, Airtel Rs 599 plan, Airtel Rs 2,698 plan(Express Photo)

Airtel has launched three new prepaid plans that come with high-speed data, unlimited calling, daily SMS benefits as well as free access to Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Read on to know more about the new recharge plans.

The telecom operator is offering a Rs 2,798 annual prepaid plan, which comes with a validity period of 365 days. This means that you will be spending around Rs 234 per month on this plan.

As for the benefits, it includes unlimited voice calls, 100 daily SMS messages, and 2GB of high-speed daily data. The annual recharge plan also includes one year of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription and a 30-day Amazon Prime Video mobile-only subscription as well.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
It is worth noting that the free Disney+ Hotstar subscription is worth Rs 499, which is the mobile-only plan. The plan also gives Airtel Xstream Premium, free Hellotunes, 3-months of Wynk Music for free, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag.

Airtel now also has the Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan with similar benefits. You get all the benefits that the company is offering with the above mentioned annual plan. The biggest difference here is the Rs 499 gives 3GB daily data instead of 2GB. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

Airtel’s Rs 699 prepaid plan also comes with the same benefits, but offers 2GB of daily data for 56 days.

The telecom operator says that all the postpaid plans from Airtel come with one year of free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, which is worth Rs 499. The company offers access to this streaming service for free with Rs 499 postpaid plans and above.

Additionally, all the Airtel Xstream Fiber plans above Rs 999 also bundle one year of free Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription, which is worth Rs 899. Currently, Airtel’s Xstream Fiber has broadband plans with up to 1 Gbps speed, unlimited data, unlimited calling benefits.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 16: Latest News

Advertisement
X