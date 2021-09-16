Airtel launches three prepaid plans with free Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Airtel has launched three new prepaid plans that come with high-speed data, unlimited calling, daily SMS benefits as well as free access to Disney+ Hotstar subscription. Read on to know more about the new recharge plans.

The telecom operator is offering a Rs 2,798 annual prepaid plan, which comes with a validity period of 365 days. This means that you will be spending around Rs 234 per month on this plan.

As for the benefits, it includes unlimited voice calls, 100 daily SMS messages, and 2GB of high-speed daily data. The annual recharge plan also includes one year of Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription and a 30-day Amazon Prime Video mobile-only subscription as well.

It is worth noting that the free Disney+ Hotstar subscription is worth Rs 499, which is the mobile-only plan. The plan also gives Airtel Xstream Premium, free Hellotunes, 3-months of Wynk Music for free, and Rs 100 cashback on FASTag

Airtel now also has the Rs 499 prepaid recharge plan with similar benefits. You get all the benefits that the company is offering with the above mentioned annual plan. The biggest difference here is the Rs 499 gives 3GB daily data instead of 2GB. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

Airtel’s Rs 699 prepaid plan also comes with the same benefits, but offers 2GB of daily data for 56 days.

The telecom operator says that all the postpaid plans from Airtel come with one year of free Disney+ Hotstar Mobile subscription, which is worth Rs 499. The company offers access to this streaming service for free with Rs 499 postpaid plans and above.

Additionally, all the Airtel Xstream Fiber plans above Rs 999 also bundle one year of free Disney+ Hotstar Super subscription, which is worth Rs 899. Currently, Airtel’s Xstream Fiber has broadband plans with up to 1 Gbps speed, unlimited data, unlimited calling benefits.