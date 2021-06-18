Airtel launches Rs 456 prepaid recharge plan: Here’s how it compares against Jio and Vi

Airtel has launched a new prepaid recharge plan, which offers unlimited benefits to customers. The new Rs 456 prepaid plan gives free access to OTT apps and a few Airtel services. This recharge plan is already live on the official website and the Airtel Thanks app. You can also buy this plan via Google Pay and Paytm.

New Airtel Rs 456 prepaid recharge plan details

The new Rs 456 prepaid plan was first spotted by PriceBaba. The plan offers 50GB of total data, unlimited voice calling benefits, and 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity period of 60 days. Note that there is no daily limit restriction on data, so you can use as much data you want in one day.

Apart from this, Airtel is also giving one month of free access to Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition. With the Rs 456 prepaid plan, customers also get Airtel Thanks benefits including Airtel Xstream Premium, Free Hellotunes, Wynk Music, Shaw Academy for one year, Apollo 24/7 Circle, and Rs 100 FASTag cashback.

Airtel Rs 456 plan vs Jio Rs 447 prepaid plan

The benefits of the Rs 456 Airtel prepaid recharge plan is quite similar to what Jio is offering with the Rs 447 prepaid plan. The Jio pack offers 50GB of high-speed data, unlimited voice calls to all network and 100 SMS per day. The plan comes with a validity period of 60 days. Jio users also get free access to apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioNews, JioSecurity, and JioCloud.

Jio is not giving free access to OTT apps with this plan. You can consider other Reliance Jio prepaid recharge plans if you are looking for plans that even offer OTT benefits.

Airtel Rs 456 plan vs Vi Rs 405 prepaid plan

Currently, Vodafone Idea (Vi) doesn’t have a 56 days prepaid plan with no daily data limit. Vi has a Rs 405 prepaid recharge plan, which ships with 90GB of total data, unlimited calls and 100SMS per day. The plan comes with a validity period of 28 days and supports data roll over facility as well. Users also get free access to ZEE5 Premium for one year.