Airtel launches Rs 279, Rs 379 prepaid packs: Here are details

Bharti Airtel has announced two new prepaid recharge plans of Rs 279 and Rs 379 value, thus expanding its recharge portfolio. Both the plans come weeks after the telecom operator decided to hike the prepaid tariff rates in the wake of financial stress.

The new Rs 279 plans not only comes with data and SMS benefits but also offers life insurance from HDFC life for prepaid customers. The Rs 379 plan, on the other hand, comes with data, SMS, and calling benefits with 84 days of validity. Both the plans are already available on Airtel’s website.

Airtel’s Rs 279 prepaid recharge plan

As per the listing on the Airtel website, the Rs 279 prepaid recharge plan comes with truly unlimited calling on any network along with 1.5GB of daily data and 100 SMS per day. The validity period for the new plan is limited to 28 days. These benefits are similar to Airtel’s existing Rs 249 prepaid pack but the new recharge plan also offers customers HDFC Life Insurance worth Rs 4 lakh.

The additional benefits on the Rs 279 prepaid recharge pack include four-week courses from Shaw Academy, free access to Wynk Music and premium content on the Airtel Xstream service.

Airtel’s Rs 379 prepaid recharge plan

The Rs 379 prepaid recharge plan does not offer daily data benefits but it comes with a total of 6GB of high-speed data for a validity of 84 days. The new plan also comes with truly unlimited calling to all networks along with a total of 900 SMS for the validity period.

The additional benefits on the Rs 379 plan are the same as the Rs 279 plan. It offers access to Wynk Music, Airtel Xstream app, and four-week courses from Shaw Academy. The new Rs 379 plan from Airtel competes with Vodafone-Idea’s Rs 379 plan that comes with similar calling and data benefits along with 1,000 SMS with 84 days validity.

