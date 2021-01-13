Airtel launches Amazon Prime Video Mobile Edition plans starting at Rs 89

In partnership with Amazon, Airtel has launched an exclusive Prime Video Mobile Edition plan with prices starting from Rs 89. It is a single-user mobile-only plan, that allows Airtel users to stream Amazon Prime videos in SD quality. As part of the Prime Video Mobile Edition launch in India, all Airtel customers on bundled prepaid plans can avail a 30-day free trial by just signing up to Amazon from the Airtel Thanks app using their mobile number. Currently, India is the only country, where one can buy Prime Video: Mobile Edition. The offers will be available at 2 pm starting today.

Airtel Prime Video Mobile Edition plans: Price and benefits

After the 30-day free trial, if Airtel customers wish to continue, then they will have to do a recharge of Rs 89. This Prime Video Mobile Edition prepaid plan will give you 6GB of total data, and access to Amazon Prime Video for 28 days. There is also a Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan, which offers unlimited voice calling benefits, 1.5GB data per day and access to Amazon Prime Video. It comes with a validity period of 28 days.

Do note that one will not get other Amazon Prime benefits with these mobile-only plans. They will only be able to watch movies, shows and other videos. Prime benefits like multi-user access, streaming across devices including Smart TV and the ability to enjoy content in HD/UHD, ad-free music with Prime Music and free fast shipping on Amazon, won’t be available with the mentioned Airtel plans.

Those who want all these benefits as well as Prime content access, they they can buy the Rs 131 prepaid plan. There is also a Rs 349 recharge plan, which ships with Amazon Prime membership with all the Prime benefits, unlimited calling, and 2GB data per day. It comes with a validity period of 28 days. Interested Airtel users can buy these plans via Airtel Thanks app or offline Airtel stores.

What is the original India price of Amazon Prime Video?

Amazon offers monthly and yearly plans to users. The Prime Video membership comes with a starting price of Rs 129 per month. On an annual basis, the company charge Rs 999 for the subscription. You get all the above mentioned Prime benefits with both the plans.