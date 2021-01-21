Airtel launches new prepaid data add-on packs: Check price and other details

Airtel has launched two new prepaid data add-on packs under Rs 250. The latest Rs 78 Airtel data pack comes with 5GB data, which will remain valid until your original prepaid plan expires. Do note that the company will charge 50 paise per MB once the provided 5GB data is exhausted. The plan also offers one month of Wynk Premium subscription.

The second plan that Airtel has introduced is Rs 248 prepaid data add-on plan. The pack ships with Wynk Premium subscription and a total of 25GB data. The validity of this pack is same your current prepaid plan. The new data-add on packs are currently not listed on the official site. Airtel customers will find the packs on the company’s mobile app. The new plans were first spotted by OnlyTech.

Price and benefits of Wynk Premium subscription?

One can separately buy the Airtel Premium subscription via the company’s Airtel Thanks app. It will cost you Rs 49 on a monthly basis and Rs 399 on a yearly basis. The membership lets you download songs, and one will be able to them offline. Once you buy the subscription, you will get unlimited music and podcasts. You also get access to Hello Tunes and Airtel customers can set unlimited caller tunes. Additionally, one won’t witness ads after buying the membership.

Other data add-on plans from Airtel

There is also a Rs 401 prepaid data plan, which includes a total of 30GB data. It comes with a validity period of 28 days. The plan also gives you access to Disney+ Hotstar VIP. This is for one year. Airtel also has a Rs 251 data plan, which ships with a total of 50GB data, and will remain valid until your current prepaid expires.

If you don’t want to spend much on data add-on packs, then you can consider buying the Rs 48 pack. It offers a total of 3GB data for 28 days. There is also a Rs 98 data pack, which gives a total of 12GB data and its validity will be the same as your current pack.

One can also consider buying the Rs 131 data pack, which offers 1-month Amazon Prime subscription, Airtel Xstream, free access to Hello Tunes, Wynk Music and 100MB data. Do note that these plans might not be visible to everyone as some of the regions have different packs. One can check for the availability of these plans on the official site or the company’s Airtel Thanks app.