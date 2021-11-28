Airtel introduces free 4GB data coupons with 3 prepaid plans after the recent price hike

Airtel has launched free 4GB data coupons, which is available with three prepaid recharge plans. The telecom operator has introduced the new data coupons after the recent price hike announcement. It is offering free 4GB data with Rs 699, Rs 549 and Rs 479 prepaid packs from Airtel. The Rs 350 recharge plan also ships with free 2GB data coupons.

These coupons are not visible on the official site of Airtel as these have been launched exclusively for Airtel App users. One can simply go to the recharge section and tap on “All packs,” where you will find some of the prepaid plans with free data coupons. Let’s take a look at what the above-mentioned plans offer you, apart from free 4GB data coupons.

Also Read | Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Idea: A comparison of top prepaid plans after the recent price hike

Airtel introduces free 4GB data coupons with 3 prepaid plans

Airtel has a Rs 479 prepaid recharge plans, which includes free 4GB data coupons, 100 SMS per day and voice calls to all the networks. This plan comes with a validity period of 56 days. You also get 1.5GB of data on a daily basis.

There is also a Rs 549 prepaid Airtel plan. With this, customers get free 4GB data coupons, 2GB daily data, unlimited voice calls, as well as 100 SMS per day. The Rs 699 recharge pack also offers 4GB data coupons, but includes 3GB data on a daily data. It also gives 100 SMS per day, and voice calls for 56 days.

The app also has a Rs 359 prepaid recharge plan. Airtel is giving free 2GB of data coupons with this plan. Customers also get 2GB daily data, voice calls to all networks, 100 SMS per day. It comes with a validity period of 28 days.

It should be noted that all of the above mentioned prepaid plans from Airtel also ship with one-month Amazon Mobile Edition, 3-month Apollo membership, 1 year Shaw Academy online course, Rs 100 cashback on FASTag, free Hellotunes and Wynk Music app.