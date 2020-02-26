Airtel brings three new international roaming plans for Indian users

On Wednesday Airtel launched three new IR plans starting at Rs 799. On Wednesday Airtel launched three new IR plans starting at Rs 799.

Airtel already offers some Internationa roaming plans to its users. On Wednesday, the telecom operator launched three new IR plans starting at Rs 799. Airtel also introduced some new features for users travelling overseas like real-time usage tracking, no unwanted data usage, enable or disable IR services with a click, pre-book IR packs and many more. These features will allow users to have access to the internet wherever they travel.

The cheapest IR plan of the three is priced at Rs 799. Under this plan, users get 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls to India and the host country, unlimited incoming SMS for 30 days. The second plan is worth Rs 1199 and it offers 1GB of data benefit, 100 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls to India and the host country. The plan also provides unlimited incoming SMS for 30 days. Both these plans are available for prepaid users only.

The third and the most expensive IR plan Airtel launched today offers 1 GB data everyday, unlimited incoming calls, 500 minutes of outgoing calls to India and the host country, and unlimited incoming SMS for 10 days. This plan will be available to both prepaid and postpaid users and Airtel says it will be “coming soon”. The other two plans — Rs 799 and Rs 1199 — are already available for purchase.

How to pre-book Airtel international roaming pack?

Airtel brings plenty of features for Indians to manage IR plans. The company is offering a way to pre-book IR plans way before the trip starts. Airtel prepaid customers can now purchase an IR pack up to 30 days prior to their actual date of travel. The chosen plan’s validity will start only after the user connects to an international mobile network. This feature is already available to Airtel postpaid customers

How to track Airtel international roaming plan in real time?

Both postpaid as well as prepaid users can now track their international roaming pack usage real time using the Airtel Thanks app. The app is available for download on Google Play store and App store.

How to enable/disable international roaming plan?

Airtel has announced that postpaid customers can now enable or disable their international roaming service with just one click using the Airtel Thanks app for complete control of spends.

What happens when IR pack data is exhausted?

Airtel informs that once the IR pack benefits are exhausted by the user, data services would be barred to protect against any unwanted charges due to over-usage. The user can take another pack or a top up, on the go via the Airtel Thanks app.

