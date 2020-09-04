Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea prepaid plans: List of new, revamped plans

A look at all new prepaid plans Jio, Vodafone Idea and Airtel recently launched. (Express Photo)

Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio are the three major telecom service providers in India. To stay competitive with each other and to gain more customers these operators keep bringing new plans while at the same time also phasing out older plans, which are no longer relevant. Let’s take a look at all the new, removed, and revamped prepaid plans from Airtel, Vodafone Idea and Reliance Jio..

Airtel new, revamped plans

Expansion of free data coupons to more prepaid plans

Airtel had introduced new ‘Free Data Coupons’ back in July with select plans, offering customers additional data at no extra cost. The company is now expanding this offer to three plans: Rs 289, Rs 448 and Rs 599. Under this offer, customers purchasing the Rs 289 and Rs 228 plans get two coupons of 1GB with a validity of 28 days. Whereas, with the Rs 599 plan, they get four coupons of 1GB each for 56 days. The benefit will only be made available to customers from recharges made from within the Airtel Thanks app.

Free data with chips

Airtel and PepsiCo India have partnered together to provide customers with free data on every purchase of Lays Chips, Kurkure, Uncle Chipps and Doritos. Purchasing a small pack of chips will get customers 1GB of free data and with the big pack, they will get 2GB of free data. This benefit can be redeemed three times by customers on a single number. The offer can be redeemed from within the Airtel Thanks app by prepaid customers only.

Vodafone-Idea new, revamped plans

New Rs 109, Rs 169 plans

Vodafone Idea has launched two new prepaid plans in the Delhi circle, priced at Rs 109 and Rs 169. Both of these plans come with a validity of 20 days.

Under the Rs 109 plan, the company offers its customers 1GB of total data, along with unlimited calling benefits and 300 complimentary SMSes. Apart from this, the plan offers customers a free subscription to Zee5 and its own Vodafone Play services. Whereas, under the Rs 169 plan, if offers customers 1GB of daily data, unlimited calls and 100 daily SMSes. This plan also comes with a complimentary subscription to Zee5 and Vodafone Play.

Rs 46 plan voucher

Vodafone has expanded the availability of its new Rs 46 plan voucher to the Delhi circle. Under this plan voucher, customers get 100 local on-net (Vodafone to Vodafone) call minutes with a validity of 28 days. Take note that these night minute benefits are only available from 11 PM in the night to 6 AM in the morning.

Reliance Jio new, revamped plans

New Rs 499, Rs 777 plans

Reliance Jio has launched two new prepaid plans priced at Rs 499 and Rs 777. Both these plans come with a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for a year, which is priced at Rs 399.

Under the Rs 499 plan, the company provides its customers with 1.5GB of daily data for 56 days. Whereas, under its Rs 777 plan, along with a 1.5GB of daily data provides its customers with unlimited Jio-to-Jio calls, 3,000 off-net minutes for making calls to other networks and 100 daily SMSes. This plan comes with a validity of 84 days.

Apart from the Disney+ Hotstar benefit, the company provides its customers complimentary access to its own apps like JioTV, JioSaavn and more.

