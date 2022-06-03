Airtel, Jio, Vodafone Idea: How to set caller tunes on your number

Caller tunes are a neat feature that allows your callers to listen to a pre-selected section of a song of your choice while they wait for you to pick up the phone. Listening to a song while waiting can be a more pleasant experience for some compared to listening to the classic ringtone endlessly.

Caller tunes were once a paid feature, but are now offered for free by all major telecom operators in India. Here’s how you can set a free caller tune on your Airtel, Jio numbers. Keep in mind that caller tunes are not free on Vodafone Idea. Note that you will require an active internet connection for this, so make sure you’re connected to either Wi-Fi or Mobile Data.

How to set a caller tune on Airtel

On Airtel, users will need to download the Wynk Music application, available on the Play Store and App Store. Once installed and set up, navigate to the ‘Hello Tunes’ icon on the top right. ‘Hello Tunes’ is Airtel’s version of caller tunes.

To set a Hello Tune, use the search bar to search for your favourite song and see if a Hello Tune is available for it. If It is, you can simply set the extract of the song as your Hello Tune and you’re good to go.

Note that users will have to come back to Wynk every 30 days to confirm their Hello Tune. Otherwise, the service will be deactivated in 30 days. However, it will continue to be free.

How to set a caller tune on Jio

On Jio, users can set a caller tune straight from the MyJio app, which they probably already use to monitor remaining data and recharge with new plans. If not, users will first need to download the MyJio app from the App Store or Play Store.

Once set up, users can open the MyJio app and navigate to the ‘Music’ tab, which will be next to the Mobile and Fiber tabs. Once selected, four new tabs will open up at the bottom of the page – Home, JioTunes, Browse and My Library. Select JioTunes, which is Jio’s version of caller tunes.

You will see a search bar on the top of the screen. Search for your favourite track here and see if a JioTune is available for the same. If it is, you will see a list of search matches below the search bar.

Click on the song you want. Some tracks will also have multiple sections of the song as different options that you can choose between.

Select the Play button on the side of every option to test the extract and then hit the ‘Set JioTune’ option on the bottom to set the song.

How to set a caller tune on Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea users can set a caller tune with the Vi app via Hungama Music which is available for both Android and iOS users. However, note that the caller tune service on Vodafone Idea is not free and users must buy a subscription pack starting at Rs 49.

Download and set up the Vi app from the Play Store or App Store and find the music tab inside the app on the top right.

This will take you to the music section where you can find the search button on the bottom right and search for the song you want.

Once you find your desired song, open it and find the ‘Set Caller tune’ option just below the album art image.

You will then be asked to choose one of the multiple subscription packs offered, following which your chosen track will be set as your caller tune.