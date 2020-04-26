Best prepaid recharge packs from Vodafone, Jio, Airtel if you want more data Best prepaid recharge packs from Vodafone, Jio, Airtel if you want more data

Staying at home due to the COVID-19 lockdown has made us rely on mobile data more than ever. Since we require data for both office work during work from home routine as well as for entertainment purposes, the data consumption has increased by many folds. Good thing is, telecom operators in India are either offering more data than before or providing special recharge packs to take care of user data requirements.

Today we are listing down the best-prepaid recharge packs with data benefits from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone-Idea.

Vodafone-Idea prepaid packs

Vodafone’s Rs 299 monthly prepaid recharge plan now offers double data benefit. The pack offers 4GB data per day along with unlimited calling and 100 daily SMS for a validity of 28 days. The pack also includes green Vodafone Play and ZEE5 subscription.

If you do not need 4GB data per day, then you can opt for Vodafone’s Rs 399 prepaid pack that offers 3GB data per day (1.5GB + 1.5GB) for a validity of 56 days. The prepaid pack also comes with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Vodafone Play and ZEE5.

Reliance Jio prepaid packs

Reliance Jio currently has only one prepaid pack that offers 3GB data per day. For Rs 349, Jio subscribers can get 3GB daily data for a period of 28 days. The pack also includes unlimited on-net calls, 1000 minutes of off-net calls, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary subscription to Jio apps.

If you want lesser data, Jio has a Rs 249 monthly prepaid pack that offers 2GB daily data benefit for 28 days. The pack also includes unlimited on-net calling, 1000 minutes of off-net calling, 100 SMS per day, and complimentary access to Jio apps.

Jio also has a special Work From Home pack worth Rs 251 that offers 2GB daily data for a period of 51 days. However, this pack doesn’t offer SMS benefits and you will not be able to make calls unless you recharge with an All-in-One plan.

Bharti Airtel prepaid packs

Airtel’s Rs 398 prepaid pack offers 3GB daily data with a validity of 28 days. The pack also includes unlimited calling, 100 daily SMS as well as additional benefits including subscription to Airtel Xstream Premium, Wynk Music, Free Hellotunes, Free online courses with Shaw Academy, Rs 150 cashback on FASTag, and Anti-virus for the phone.

If you want lesser data, Airtel’s Rs 298 prepaid pack offers 2GB daily data for a validity of 28 days. This pack also comes with unlimited calling, 100 daily SMS, and similar additional benefits.

There’s another Airtel plan that comes with 2GB daily data, unlimited calling, and 100 daily SMS for 28 days. The pack is priced at Rs 349 but also offers Amazon Prime Membership for 28 days along with other additional benefits.

