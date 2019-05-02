Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 300 with free content perks

The aggressive pricing strategy adopted by the Indian Telecom sector has brought down the prices of data packs in the country. A report by Cable.co.uk has revealed that India has the lowest data prices in the world with an average rate of Rs 18.5 for 1GB of data. Globally, 1GB data costs around Rs 600. Despite this, the telecom companies are rolling out new and cheaper tariff plans to attract new customers.

Telecom companies are now bundling free content services with their prepaid recharge plans or in some other way. We’ll be looking at the top prepaid recharge offers from Jio, Airtel and Vodafone, which offer at least 2GB of 4G data per day and bundled content streaming services.

Bharti Airtel Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan

Bharti Airtel partnered with Amazon Prime and launched a new prepaid recharge plan that comes bundled with free Amazon Prime membership. The new prepaid recharge plan, named Airtel Thanks program, is worth Rs 299 and offers 2.5GB data per day for a validity of 28 days. The plan also carries additional benefits like 100 national SMS per day and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls to any network.

Users recharging with Airtel’s Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan will get access to Amazon Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited free fast shipping on Amazon for select items. The benefits for Amazon Prime will cease if you do not get the recharge again after it expires.

Reliance Jio’s Rs 299 prepaid recharge plan

Reliance Jio is offering 3GB of 4G data daily for a validity of 28 days along with free voice calling and 100 national SMS per day. The pack also offers complimentary subscription to Jio Apps including content streaming apps like JioTV, JioCinema, and JioSaavn (Jio Music).

However to get access to Jio apps, one must have the Jio Prime membership. The membership costs Rs 99 per year and it will give unlimited access to content streaming apps from Jio.

Vodafone Rs 255 prepaid recharge plan

Vodafone’s Rs 255 prepaid plan offers unlimited calling with 2GB of 4G data per day. The validity of this plan is limited to 28 days. The plan gives free access to Vodafone Play app which is a content streaming service. Users do not need to pay anything extra for the subscription.