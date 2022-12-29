Airtel, Jio and VI: Best recharge plans for max data under Rs 300

Heading out for a long holiday ahead of the end of the year? Or maybe you just have back-to-back plans for spending the holidays. As WiFi may not be available everywhere you go, one thing you may need through your holiday plans is mobile data. Be it for coordinating on WhatsApp, making video calls, digital payments or simply posting stories on Instagram, having data to burn through might just be very important to some people during the holidays. To never run out of data, here are the best Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea prepaid mobile plans you can use in India for maximum daily data under Rs 300.

Reliance Jio

Jio offers three 1GB per day plans which also come with unlimited calling, 100 SMS per day and access to Jio apps. These are the Rs 209 plan (28 days), Rs 179 plan (24 days) and Rs 149 plan (20 days)

There are also 1.5GB data plans for users who need a little more data. These cost Rs 119 for 14 days, Rs 199 for 23 days, Rs 239 for 28 days and Rs 259 for a whole month. There are also other 1.5GB per day plans but they cost more, between Rs 479 and Rs 2545.

If you need even more data, Jio offers two 2GB per day plans that come for just under Rs 300. These are the Rs 299 plan for 28 days and the Rs 249 plan for 23 days. If you need even more data, Jio also offers a Rs 296 plan for 30 days. This plan offers 25GB mobile data without any daily cap, so you can use data as per your needs.

Airtel

Airtel offers a number of plans below Rs 300, but if we’re looking at maximum data plans, we should start with the Rs 209 plan which offers 1GB of data for 21 days. There is also the Rs 239 plan that offers the same benefits over 24 days and the Rs 265 plan that offers the same benefits for 28 days.

For more data, Airtel offers a Rs 299 plan that comes with 1.5GB daily data for 28 days. There is also a Rs 296 plan that offers 25GB total data without any daily cap for 30 days. There are no 2GB per day plans under Rs 300, but for Rs 319, you can grab the 2GB per day plan for 1 month.

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea offers users a Rs 299 plan that offers 1.5GB daily data for 28 days. At Rs 319, you can also upgrade to 2GB of data per day for 28 days. However, if you are looking at a plan strictly below Rs 300, you can also consider the Rs 269 plan that offers 1GB data per day for 28 days or the Rs 239 plan that offers 1GB data per day for 24 days. There’s also a Rs 199 plan that will offer 1GB daily data for 18 days and a Rs 219 plan that will offer the same for 21 days.

Sadly, there is no plan under Rs 300 that will provide you with a significant amount of data without any daily cap, but you can spend a little more, you can use the Rs 327 plan that offers 25GB of data without any daily limit for 30 days.