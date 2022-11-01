How to claim free Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+Hotstar on select Airtel plans

Airtel is one of the few telecom operators in India that has several plans that offer free access to video streaming platforms like Disney+Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime. If you are looking for a plan that gives you access to the aforementioned popular streaming services, check out the plans below. In addition to access to streaming services, these plans also offer some additional services like Apollo 24|7 Circle, Xstream mobile pack and more.

Airtel Prepaid plans

Starting with prepaid plans, Airtel has several plans that offer access to streaming services like Disney+Hotstar and Amazon Prime. While some of these plans give you Disney+Hotstar mobile for three months, others offer a full-year membership. Some of the most popular Airtel prepaid plans include the Rs 399 plan which has a validity of 84 days and gives you 2.5GB of daily mobile data along with unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day, whereas the Rs 599 plan gives you 3GB of daily mobile data, unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and a validity of 28 days.

Airtel Postpaid plans

Talking about postpaid plans, Airtel has only four plans that offer access to OTT platforms. The Rs 499 plan gives you 75GB of data per month, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day and Amazon Prime membership for six months and Disney+Hotstar mobile for one year.

Under the Rs 1,199 plan, customers get three add-on connections for family members, 150GB of monthly data and 100 SMS per day. You also get Netflix basic monthly plan, Amazon Prime membership for six months and Disney+Hotstar mobile for one year. If you are someone who’s interested in upgrading to Netflix standard and Netflix Premium, you can do so by paying Rs 300 and Rs 450 every month.

The Rs 1,499 Platinum plan lets you add up to four free add-on regular voice connections for family members, offers 200GB of monthly data, 100 SMS per day along with a Netflix standard subscription and Amazon Prime membership for six months. You also get one year of Disney+Hotstar mobile subscription. If you are interested in Netflix premium, you can upgrade the standard subscription by paying Rs 150 more every month.

One thing to keep in mind is that an Airtel user is eligible for the free six-month Amazon Prime and one-year Disney+Hotstar subscription only once in their lifetime, which means after the aforementioned time period, users will no longer get these benefits even if they stick to the plan.

How to claim Disney+Hotstar mobile subscription

The Airtel Disney+Hotstar offer is available on various plans, including both prepaid and postpaid. Once you recharge your Airtel number, the user is automatically eligible for their Disney+Hotstar subscription.

1. To activate the subscription, simply launch the app or head over to the website and enter your Airtel phone number.

2. Once done, you will receive an OTP on your phone number. Validate it and you are all set.

How to activate Amazon Prime membership

If you are an Airtel user who wants to claim your Amazon Prime membership, you will need the Airtel Thanks app installed on your device.

1. Launch the Airtel Thanks app and log in using your Airtel number credentials.

2. Once done, the Amazon Prime Video voucher can be found in the rewards section of the app. If you happen to be an existing Amazon customer, you can use your credentials to log into your existing account or create a new one.

How to activate Netflix

Similar to Amazon Prime, activating Netflix on your Airtel device requires the Airtel Thanks app.

1. Once you set up and launch the Airtel Thanks app, tap on ‘Discover Airtel Thanks Benefit’, an option that can be found at the top of the page.

2. From here, scroll down and click on ‘Enjoy your rewards’ where you can find the option for Netflix.

3. Now click on the claim button, enter your credentials and you will get access to Netflix.

Alternatively, you can also activate your Netflix plan using SMS. Once you recharge your number, you will receive a message with an activation link to the Netflix website, where you can complete your registration.