Airtel discontinues Rs 179, Rs 279 and Rs 45 prepaid recharge plans: Check alternatives

Airtel has discontinued three prepaid plans and launched a new Rs 128 Smart Recharge pack. The Rs 179 and Rs 279 Airtel recharge plans, which offered life insurance benefits, have been removed from the official site. The news was first reported by OnlyTech. Read on to know more about the existing and old Airtel prepaid plans.

Airtel discontinues Rs 279 prepaid plan: Check alternatives

The Rs 279 Airtel prepaid recharge plan used to offer truly unlimited calling benefits on any network along with 100 SMS per day. With this plan, Airtel was giving 1.5GB of daily data. The validity period for this plan was limited to 28 days. The additional benefits of the prepaid recharge pack include four-week courses from Shaw Academy, free access to Wynk Music, Rs 4 Lakh worth of HDFC life insurance, and premium content on the Airtel Xstream service.

The benefits of the Rs 279 plan are similar to Airtel’s existing Rs 249 prepaid pack but this one doesn’t offer insurance benefits. You can purchase the Rs 249 prepaid plan from the official site. It comes with 1.5GB of data per day with 28-days validity. This plan even offers unlimited calling benefits and 100 SMS per day. Additionally, it ships with a free subscription to AirtelXstream, free HelloTunes and Wynk music. Users also get Rs 150 cashback on FASTag transactions. You also get one month of free access to Amazon Prime Video.

Airtel removes Rs 179 prepaid plan: Check alternatives

Airtel’s Rs 179 prepaid recharge plan has also been removed from the official site. It offered Rs 2 Lakh worth of Bharti AXA life insurance, 2GB of data, 300 SMS with a validity period of 28 days. The plan also included unlimited calling for both on-net and off-net calls. Now that this plan is not available, you can purchase Airtel’s Rs 2,498 prepaid plan, which is an annual plan (12-month). This means that you will be paying around Rs 208 per month.

This long term recharge plan includes 2GB daily data, unlimited calls to any network, 100 SMS per day, and Amazon Prime Video subscription. The pack also entails Wynk Music prepaid subscription; free Hellotunes, Airtel Xstream Premium, and Rs 150 cashback on FASTag. As mentioned, Upskill with Shaw Academy is also offering free online courses for 28 days with the recharge of this pack.

You can also consider buying the Rs 298 Airtel prepaid recharge plan if you are looking for a cheaper 2GB daily data plan. It comes with a validity of 28 days. The rest of the benefits are similar to the Rs 2,498 pack.

Airtel launches Rs 128 prepaid recharge plan

The telecom operator has also removed the Rs 45 Smart Recharge pack and has added a new Rs 128 pack to its portfolio. It doesn’t offer any Talktime or data benefits. The local and STD calling will cost 2.5 paise per second and SMS at Rs 1 and Rs 1.5, respectively. The prepaid plan comes with a validity period of 28 days.

If you are looking for a budget smart recharge pack, then you can buy the Rs 49 plan, which gives 38.52 Talktime and 100MB of total data. It comes with a validity period of 28 days, as per the official site of Airtel.