Airtel Cricket plans now come with Amazon Prime Mobile subscription: Check details

Indian telecom player Airtel, one of the country’s largest, has just modified some of its popular long-term plans. These Airtel ‘Cricket Plans‘ which previously came with a Disney+ Hotstar bundled subscription, now feature an Amazon Prime Video subscription instead.

The change is taking place due to streaming rights for cricket matches going to Amazon Prime from Disney+ Hotstar. Here are all the Airtel Cricket plans you should know about, spotted first by TelecomTalk.

Airtel Rs 2999 plan

The Airtel Rs 2999 plan is an annual cricket plan that comes with 2GB daily data for 365 days. The plan also includes unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day, along with other benefits like Rs 100 cashback on FASTag recharge. The plan also includes AMazon prime Video Mobile for one year.

Airtel Rs 3359 plan

The Airtel Rs 3359 annual plan comes with 365 days validity and 2.5GB daily data, along with unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. The plan also includes Disney+ Hotstar Mobile for one year as well as Amazon Prime Video Mobile for one year.

Airtel Rs 999 plan

The Rs 999 plan comes with 2.5GB daily data for 84 days or roughly three months. During this period, users get unlimited calls and 100 SMS per day. They also get 84 days of Amazon Prime Membership.

Airtel Rs 699 plan

Similar to the Rs 999 plan, the Rs 699 plan is the most affordable of the Cricket plans and offers users 3GB data per day for 56 days. The plan also includes unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day, and users get 56 days of Amazon Prime Membership.