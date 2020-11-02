Airtel offering free Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription with postpaid and broadband plans

Broadband customers are required to be having a plan of Rs 999 or above and postpaid customers are required to have an active plan of Rs 499 or above. (Express Photo)

Airtel is now offering its postpaid and broadband customers a complimentary Disney+ Hotstar VIP subscription for one year. The subscription is priced at Rs 399 and was earlier only available to prepaid customers getting a recharge of Rs 401, Rs 612, Rs 1,208, Rs 2,599 and more.

The new Disney+ Hotstar VIP offer is only applicable to select customers. Broadband customers are required to be having a plan of Rs 999 or above and postpaid customers are required to have an active plan of Rs 499 or above. The offer can be availed boa the Airtel Thanks app. Inside of the app you need to go into the Discovery section and then tap on the Disney+ Hotstar option. This will then activate the offer on your number.

Once the offer is activated, you can head over to the Disney+ Hotstar website or app and log in using your registered number on the Airtel Thanks app and enter the OTP that you receive on it.

Take note, that the complementary Disney+ Hotstar VIP will become unavailable if you port out of Airtel or downgrade to another pack, according to the company’s FAQ page for the offer. Additionally, the plan will work individually to any other plan you might own, thus starting from the date of claim and not adding on to your current subscription.

Disney+ Hotstar currently offers two tiers of subscriptions: VIP and Premium. VIP is priced at Rs 399 and does not include Disney+ Originals or American shows and movies. Premium is priced at Rs 299 per month or at Rs 1,499 per annum, offering customers access to all of the content on its platform. Moreover, VIP customers have to see ads, which Premium users do not have to.

