Airtel Black subscription launched, plans start from Rs 998

Airtel has announced the launch of Airtel Black, which is a new offer for users who want to combine postpaid, DTH, and fiber connections into a single bill. A customer needs to bundle two or more Airtel services together to become a part of Airtel Black program.

The program also offers you one customer care number with a dedicated team of relationship managers and priority resolution of faults and issues.

“All of this also comes with amazing value of zero-switching and installation costs coupled with free service visits for life,” Airtel said. The company is also promising that all the calls to the customer care number will be answered in less than 60 seconds.

The telecom operator has already published a dedicated Airtel Black microsite, which shows four Airtel Black plans starting from Rs 998 and going up to Rs 2,099. There is a Airtel Black Rs 998 plan that allows two postpaid connections with 105GB of total data, unlimited local and national calls. It even includes a DTH connection that brings along Rs 350 worth of TV channels.

The Rs 1,598 Airtel Black plan comes with two postpaid mobile connections with 105GB of data, and Airtel Xstream broadband service with up to 200Mbps speeds. The company also bundles unlimited calling and landline benefits.

The Rs 2,099 Airtel Black plan includes three services in one package. Customers get three postpaid mobile connections with 260GB of mobile data, Xstream DTH connection with a Rs 424 package of TV channels. The plan also offers Xstream broadband service with up to 200Mbps speeds and a bundled landline with unlimited calling.

Lastly, the Rs 1,349 Airtel Black plan ships with three postpaid mobile connections with 210GB 4G data as well as the Xstream DTH. You also get Rs 350 worth of TV channels. It is important to note that all the Airtel Black plans will give free Airtel Xstream Box for DTH services and the company is promising that it will not charge for installation.

How to get Airtel Black

You need to download the Airtel Thanks app and get an Airtel Black plan or make your own plan by bundling your existing services. You can also visit the Airtel store near you for this. The company says one can give a missed call on 8826655555 and an Airtel executive will reach out to you to upgrade you to Airtel Black.