Airtel Black Rs 1,099 & Rs 1098 plans announced: Check landline, fiber, DTH benefits

Airtel Black has today announced the new Rs 1,099 and Rs 1,098 plans for users. The new plans come with multiple benefits that will be useful if you’re someone who uses a landline connection, a broadband connection and DTH services for your Television all at once. Here are all the benefits that the plans offer to users.

Airtel Black Rs 1,098 plan

Airtel’s listing on the website mentions that the plan comes with unlimited voice calls over a landline connection along with up to 200Mbps broadband speeds. It also includes Rs 350 worth of TV channels for an Airtel Digital TV connection.

The Airtel Black Rs 1,099 plan also includes a year of Amazon Prime and Airtel Xstream subscription. The plan offers no special benefits to postpaid users, as per a report by TelecomTalk, and instead is aimed at landline users who also want a fibre connection and DTH.

The Airtel Black Rs 1,098 plan comes with unlimited voice calling over landline and up to 100Mbps Internet access along with unlimited data allocation for broadband users. Unlike the Rs 1,099 plan, this plan offers 75GB data and unlimited voice calls for postpaid connections.

Meanwhile, Airtel has discontinued the Rs 1,349 plan that offered 210 GB data and unlimited voice calls for three postpaid connections. The Rs 1,349 plan was introduced alongside the Rs 998, Rs 1,598, and Rs 2,099 plans last year. It also included Rs 350 worth of DTH channels and a year of Amazon Prime and Airtel Xstream subscriptions.