Airtel announces Rs 6,000 cashback offer: Everything you need to know

Airtel has announced a new cashback offer for prepaid users. It is offering Rs 6,000 cashback on the purchase of select devices. The good thing is this cashback offer is available on low budget phones. Read on to know more about this offer.

Airtel announces Rs 6,000 cashback offer; details

The latest Rs 6,000 Airtel cashback offer is applicable on a lot of phones from brands like Samsung, Oppo, Realme, Nokia, Tecno, Lenovo, Motorola, Infinix, Vivo, Itel, Xiaomi, and Lava. The cashback offer is valid on the purchase of smartphones that are priced up to Rs 12,000.

Apart from cashback, one will also be able to avail free screen replacement, which will only be valid for one year. Customers will also get Wynk Music free of cost and 30 days of free Amazon Prime Mobile Edition, as part of Airtel Thanks benefits. Before buying the device, you can check on Airtel’s site if the device they are planning to buy is entitled for cashback or not.

Airtel notes that the cashback is given only when a customer recharges their phone number with Rs 249 pack or above. In case you want to know, this prepaid plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, free Amazon Prime Mobile Edition and more.

In order to avail Rs 6,000 cashback offer, the company says one will have to buy this pack continuously for 36 months. The customers will be given the cashback in two instalments. The first one comes in after 18 months and will give Rs 2,000 cashback, and the second one will come in after 36 months are completed. Airtel will then give you the remaining Rs 4,000.

The cashback will be transferred to your Airtel Payments Bank account. “Any user will be able to avail the offer only if the user recharges the new 4G handset within 30 days of the new handset being used on Airtel network,” the company said.

It should be noted that if customers forgot to claim the first cashback, then they will not be eligible for the second cashback. This offer is not available for postpaid customers and only prepaid users can avail it. For more details, you can check the company’s official site.