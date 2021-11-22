Airtel announces 20-25% hike on prepaid plans: All you need to know

Bharti Airtel has today announced that the telecom operator will be hiking its prepaid plan prices for various plans in India. The new rates will affect voice plans, unlimited voice and data plan bundles as well as data top up recharges. Based on the kind of plan, the new hiked price may see an increase between 20 per cent and 25 per cent.

The new changes in plans will be effective from November 26, 2021.

The entry-level voice plan by Airtel now sees a 25 per cent hike, while most unlimited voice bundles (the plans with unlimited calling and a daily-data limit for speed) will see hikes of about 20 per cent.

“Bharti Airtel has always maintained that the mobile Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) needs to be at Rs 200 and ultimately at Rs 300, so as to provide a reasonable return on capital that allows for a financially healthy business model,” the company said.

“We also believe that this level of ARPU will enable the substantial investments required in networks and spectrum. Even more important, this will give Airtel the elbow room to roll out 5G in India. Therefore, as a first step, we are taking the lead in rebalancing our tariffs during the month of November. Accordingly, our new tariffs as indicated below will come into effect from November 26, 2021,” the company added.

As per the hike, the Rs 79 voice plan will now cost Rs 99 and offer “50 per cent more talk time worth ₹99, 200 MB data, 1p/sec voice tariff”.

The move could signal a wave of increased tariffs as companies look at ways to gain profit ahead of the upcoming 5G wave. We could also possibly see other players like Jio and Vodafone Idea increase prices soon.