Airtel 5G Plus launched in India: Is your smartphone eligible?

Airtel 5G Plus: Airtel 5G is now officially launched in eight Indian cities – Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. WIth the next-gen network now official, Airtel is also keeping costs same as that of 4G data plans for now.

Airtel users in these regions may be wondering how to switch to get the faster speeds. However, before you can do that, you need to make sure your smartphone is officially supported by Airtel’s 5G network.

As you may already know, even if you have a 5G smartphone, you will need the right 5G band support to use the network seamlessly across supported regions. Airtel has now revealed which phones will support its 5G network in India.

Note that the list below contains a number of models across popular brands, but some phones like the Nothing Phone 1 are not included here, even though they are likely to support the network. If you don’t see your 5G phone listed here, getting in touch with the Airtel customer care service should offer more clarity.

Which devices will support Airtel 5G?

Realme

Across the budget Narzo series, the Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro, Narzo 30 5G, Narzo 30 Pro 5G will support 5G. Other Realme devices that support Airtel 5G include the Realme 8 5G, Realme 8s 5G, Realme GT 5G, Realme GT ME, Realme GT Neo 2, Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro, and Realme GT Neo 3.

The Realme X7 5G, Realme X7 Max 5G, Realme X7 Pro 5G, Realme X50 Pro, Realme 9, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro Plus, and Realme 9 SE will also support the network.

Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco

The Xiaomi Mi 10, Mi 10i, Mi 10T, Mi 10T Pro, Xiaomi 12 Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11X Pro, Mi 11X, Mi 11 Lite NE, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11T Pro, and Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge will support Airtel 5G.

Coming to the Redmi phones, the Redmi Note 11T 5G, Redmi Note 10T, Redmi Note 11 Pro Plus, Redmi 11 Prime, and Redmi K50i will also support the 5G network. Among the Poco smartphones, the Poco M3 Pro 5G, Poco F3 GT, Poco M4 5G, Poco M4 Pro 5G, Poco F4 5G and Poco X4 Pro will also support Airtel 5G.

Oppo

The Opoo Reno 5G Pro, Reno 6, Reno 6 Pro, Reno 7, Reno 7 Pro, Reno 8, Reno 8 Pro and Oppo Find X2 will support 5G, although the older Find X2 will need a software update first.

Other Oppo phones that will support Airtel 5G include the Oppo F19 Pro Plus, Oppo A53s, Oppo A74, Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo K10 5G, and Oppo F21s Pro 5G.

Vivo, iQOO

The Vivo X50 Pro, V20 Pro, X60 Pro+, X60, X60 Pro+, X70 Pro, X70 Pro+, X80 and X80 Pro flagship phones will support Airtel 5G. Other Vivo phones like the V20 Pro, V21 5G, V21e, Y72 5G, V23 5G, V23 Pro 5G, V23e 5G, T1 5G, T1 Pro 5G, Y75 5G, V25, V25 Pro, Y55, and Y55s will also support it.

Coming to the iQOO phones, the iQOO 9T, iQOO Z6, iQOO 9 SE, iQOO 9 Pro, iQOO 9, iQOO Z5 5G and iQOO Z3, along with the iQOO 7 and iQOO 7 Legend will also support Airtel 5G.

OnePlus

The OnePlus Nord, Nord CE, Nord CE 2, Nord CE 2 Lite, Nord 2T 5G, along with the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro 5G, OnePlus 10R and OnePlus 10T will directly support Airtel 5G.

The OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT and OnePlus Nord 2 5G will also support Airtel 5G but will need a software update first.

Apple

The Apple iPhone 12 series (iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max), Apple iPhone 13 series (iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max), Apple iPhone 14 series (iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max) and the affordable iPhone SE 2022 will support Airtel 5G.

Although Airtel has mentioned on its site that all the above iPhones will require a software update to use the same, so expect a big update across the series coming soon.

Samsung

The Galaxy A53 5G, Galaxy A33 5G, along with the Galaxy Fold 4 and Galaxy Flip 4 will directly support Airtel 5G. The Samsung Galaxy S22 series (S22, S22 Plus, S22 Ultra) and the Samsung Galaxy S21 will also support the network directly.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, S21 Plus, S21 Ultra, S21, Galaxy Z Fold 2, Galaxy Z Fold 3, Galaxy Flip 3 will support Airtel 5G with an update. A number of other M-series and A-series phones like the A52s, M52, A22, M32, A73, A73, M42, M53, M13 along with the Galaxy F23 will also support the network after an update.