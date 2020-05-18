Airtel Rs 2,498 vs Reliance Jio Rs 2,399 one-year prepaid plan: Which is better?

Airtel Rs 2,498 vs Reliance Rs 2,399 plan: Which 365 days plan is better? (Image: Express photo) Airtel Rs 2,498 vs Reliance Rs 2,399 plan: Which 365 days plan is better? (Image: Express photo)

Airtel and Reliance Jio recently launched several new recharge plans in the country with the aim to offer more data at a lower price to users given everyone is working from home. Adding on to the list of newly launched plans Bharti Airtel today announced a new prepaid plan worth Rs 2,498. This is an annual plan and comes with 365 days validity quite similar to Jio’s Rs 2,399 plan.

Under this new Airtel yearly plan users get 2GB of data for the entire year together with unlimited calls to any network, high-speed internet, 100SMS per day. This means in total this plan offers 730GB data similar to Jio’s newly launched annual plan.

The Airtel plan offers a host of other features to users including free Zee5 premium subscription, Airtel Secure mobile security anti-virus solution for the phone, and Airtel Xstream Premium subscription. The recharge plan also provides Wynk Music prepaid subscription, free Hellotunes, and Rs. 150 cashback on FASTag. That’s not it, the plan also provides access to free online courses by Shaw Academy for a period of 28 days.

Airtel Rs 2,498 vs Jio Rs 2,399: Compared

Reliance Jio launched its Rs 2,399 annual plan a couple of days ago. Under the plan, users get 2GB data every day for the validity of 365 days. This means in total the plan offers 730GB of data for the whole year just as the Airtel plan. Additionally, this plan offers unlimited Jio to Jio, 12,000 minutes FUP on voice calls from Jio to non-Jio network, 100SMS per day. Users also get access to all Jio apps starting from JioCinema to JioSavaan to others. Jio still doesn’t provide unlimited calls from Jio to other networks while both Airtel and Vodafone offer unlimited calls to all networks including Jio.

Airtel offers another annual plan worth Rs 2,398 that offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS messages per day for a validity of 365 days. Similarly, Jio also offers another annual plan worth Rs 2,121 under which users get 1.5GB data, unlimited Jio-to-Jio voice calling, 12,000 FUP minutes of Non-Jio voice calling, and 100 daily complimentary SMSes for a period of 336 days. Both the Jio yearly plans come with complementary apps support including Jio Cinema, MyJioApp, Jio Savaan and more.

All four recharge plans from Airtel and Reliance Jio together are available across the country.

