Apple AirPods Pro to Bose Soundbar: Diwali discount deals on audio you can’t miss out

The sale season has been going on for a few weeks now. However, there are still a few deals one can get on audio products if looking for products that are not new launches but definitely worth the money. Whether it is for a good sound experience for the living room/bedroom or a work from home accessories to products for audiophiles, we have a few deals that are worth looking at.

Apple AirPods Pro

If you are an iPhone user and have been saving for the Apple AirPods Pro, it is a good time to buy one. Flipkart is selling these for Rs 17,999, down from the original price of Rs 24,900. This is one of the best deals if you have been waiting to upgrade to Apple AirPods Pro. They come with active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, touch controls and premium sound quality. With spatial audio support released a few months earlier, it makes more sense to buy a pair. It also comes with wireless charging and up to 24 hours of play time with the dock.

boAt Aavante Bar 1500

boAt has been making budget audio products, which includes earphones, earbuds, headphones, wireless speakers and soundbar. The boAt Aavante Bar 1500 2.1 Channel Home Theatre soundbar is something worth investing in if you do not want to splurge too much money.

boAt Aavante Bar can be a good add on if you are someone who wants a bass-heavy sound as it comes with a subwoofer. On the connectivity front, you have the option of connecting with USB, Optical, HDMI ARC, AUX and Bluetooth. Even if you have an old non-Smart TV with just one HDMI port, you can connect it with the AUX cable. It is currently available for Rs 5,999.

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar

Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar is for those who don’t mind spending extra bucks on good sound quality and don’t have too much space to place the soundbar. At 1.68 kg is not heavy either which means it will not be limited to just one room in your home. You should not expect too much bass from the soundbar. It will act as an accessory to your TV as I mentioned earlier don’t have enough sound. Despite the small size, it is capable of filing up a room. You can connect it to your phone via Bluetooth or to a TV with the help of Optical cable, coaxical cable or an AUX wire. It is currently available for Rs 15,430 on Amazon and a similar price on Flipkart as well.

Sony WF-XB700

Sony WF-XB700 is a pair of truly wireless earbuds that will please the majority of Indian audience with its thumping bass. Available for Rs 7,999 on Amazon and Flipkart, the earbuds can go on for nine hours without charge and 18 hours with it. They are good for basically everything you have been doing from home these days in addition it sticking to the ears while working out.

RHA TrueConnect

RHA is a lesser-known brand in India which offers RHA TrueConnect, a sweet deal considering the heavy price cut. It can be an alternative for the regular AirPods minus the spatial audio. The Glasgow-based company’s wireless earbuds offer a sound quality where one aspect does not overpower the other. The call quality is good for work from home, offers a comfortable fit for fitness enthusiasts and also a large number of silicone tips to fit into the ears. It has touch controls and summoning the Google assistant is easy. It can run for five hours without charging and 20 extra with the case. The RHA TrueConnect is currently available for Rs 7,999 on headphonezone.in.

V-Moda Crossfade 2

If you are an audiophile and not into truly wireless earphones and an over-the-ear headphone person, V-Moda Crossfade 2 are a pair of good looking and premium sounding earphones. The earpads are unusual in design. However, if you are one of those users who throw around their headphones around the house and want a pair that is not easily damaged, V-Moda Crossfade 2 a military-level durability. It can go on for 14 hours on a single charge and can be juiced by 100 per cent in 100 minutes. It does not have noise cancellation but isolates noise naturally by design which is not effective as ANC. Another downside is its weight that is 454 grams. It is currently available for Rs 21,990 on Amazon.

