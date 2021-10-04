AirPods Pro to Galaxy Buds Live: Best premium TWS earbuds to buy in Amazon, Flipkart sales

A number of true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are available on Amazon and Flipkart sales at discounted prices. However, if you’re looking to buy a pair of premium earbuds with no compromise on sound, design, and battery life, which earbuds should you invest in? Here are a few premium TWS earbuds available with great deals this festive season from brands like Apple, Nothing, Oppo, and Samsung.

Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro

A favourite in the world of TWS earbuds is the pair that made the no-wire design popular in the first place. The Gen-1 Apple AirPods are now available for a discounted price of just Rs 8,999 on Flipkart. They offer great sound and microphone quality, about 24 hours of battery life, and Siri support.

Apple’s best pair of TWS earbuds made so far offers a great sound experience armed with features like silicon tips and Active Noise Cancellation. The AirPods Pro also support Spatial Audio, and come with a wireless charging case. The earbuds are available at a discounted price of Rs 16,990 on Flipkart.

Nothing ear(1)

Carl Pei startup Nothing’s first (and only) product so far is the Nothing ear (1), a pair of TWS earbuds that emphasise its design as much as its sound quality. With a transparent design, active noise cancellation, and up to 34 hours of battery life, the Nothing ear (1) is promising for Rs 5,499 on Flipkart, and you could get it for lower using select bank cards.

Oppo Enco W51

If you want no-nonsense sound and microphone quality without spending a lot of money, Oppo Enco series has been a great choice. The Enco W51 now gets a discount and is priced at just Rs 3,990 on Flipkart and Amazon. It comes with 7mm drivers, water and dust resistance, and about 24 hours of battery life.

Google Pixel Buds A-Series

The recently launched Google Pixel Buds A-series earbuds offer 12mm drivers, about 24 hours of battery life, and feature native Hey Google support with other features like real-time language translation. Instead of Rs 9,999, they are available at a discounted price of Rs 6,999 on Flipkart.

Sony WF-1000XM3 ANC

Sony’s XM-series earbuds are known for their noise cancellation and comfortable fit. The Sony WF-1000XM3 ANC earbuds are now available on Amazon for Rs 9,999 instead of the Rs 19,990 price tag. It features about 32 hours of battery life, built-in Alexa support and touch controls.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung launched a very unique design for its flagship TWS earbuds, the Galaxy Buds Live last year. However, the brand has now returned to more conventional designs for its Galaxy Buds 2. This leaves yesteryear’s Galaxy Buds Live with a major discount this festival season, with the buds available for Rs 4,999. The buds feature ANC support and about 21 hours of battery life.