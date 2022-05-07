After Jio, Airtel announces two new plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions

Airtel has released two new prepaid plans for subscribers that offer bundled access to Disney+ Hotstar. The two new plans cost Rs 399 and Rs 839 and will add to a list of prepaid plans that offer complimentary Disney+ Hotstar access to those who recharge with it.

Here is all you need to know about the new plans and the benefits they offer, along with other details like validity.

Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan

The first of the two new plans is the Rs 399 prepaid plan. This plan comes with a validity of 28 days and offers a 3-month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. This subscription otherwise costs Rs 149.

The Rs 399 plan however, also bundles in unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day perks along with the Disney+ Hotstar subscription. The plan also gives users 2.5GB daily data, beyond which users will see reduced data speeds.

Airtel Rs 839 plan

The second new plan is the Rs 839 plan that offers a validity of 84 days. The plan also includes 2GB daily data beyond which users will observe reduced data speeds. This plan also includes the 3-month access to Disney+ Hotstar Mobile along with unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day.

Users also get some extra benefits with the Rs 839 plan. This includes bundled access to an Xstream channel of their choice for 84 days via the Airtel Xstream app. These channels include Sony Liv, Lionsgate Play, Eros Now, Hoi Choi, and Manorama Max.

Both plans come days after Reliance Jio also announced new plans that come with bundled Disney+ Hotstar subscriptions.