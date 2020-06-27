Realme Narzo 10A to Redmi 8A Dual: Top phones under Rs 10,000 in India

Phones under Rs 10,000: These are the top choices right now. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal) Phones under Rs 10,000: These are the top choices right now. (Express Photo: Mohammad Faisal)

Following the GST hike in the country, smartphones have become expensive. The prices of some devices have increased by more than Rs 2,000, thus shifting them from budget category to the mid-range team. However, there are still a good number of smartphones that you can buy under Rs 10,000 from brands like Motorola, Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, and Realme.

We have curated a list of best smartphones in this price range, which either promise good performance on paper or have shown good results in the reviews. These are the top smartphones you can buy under Rs 10,000:

Moto G8 Power Lite

The highlights of the new Moto G8 Power Lite is the 5000mAh battery that coincides with the phone’s Power branding. (Image: Motorola) The highlights of the new Moto G8 Power Lite is the 5000mAh battery that coincides with the phone’s Power branding. (Image: Motorola)

The Moto G8 Power Lite starts at Rs 8,999 for the base model of 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display and draws power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor. The Moto G8 Power Lite sports 16MP triple camera setup on the back and has an 8MP front camera. The phone is backed by a 5000mAh battery.

Redmi 8A Dual

The Redmi 8A Dual is priced at Rs 7,499 for the base model of 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage, whereas the 3GB/32GB model and 3GB/64GB model are priced at Rs 8,299 and Rs 8,999 respectively.

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor and features a 6.22-inch display. The Redmi 8A Dual sports a 13MP dual rear camera setup and an 8MP front camera. The device is backed by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Realme Narzo 10A

The Realme 10A comes with a big Realme logo on the back. (Image: Realme) The Realme 10A comes with a big Realme logo on the back. (Image: Realme)

The Realme Narzo 10A is priced at Rs 8,999 for the base model of 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM. The phone features a 6.5-inch display with 20:9 aspect ratio, MediaTek Helio G70 processor, and a 5000mAh battery with support for reverse charging. The Realme Narzo 10A sports a 12MP triple rear camera setup and a 5MP selfie shooter.

Also read | Moto G8 Power Lite compared with Realme Narzo 10A, Redmi 8A Dual: Which is better?

Vivo U10

The Vivo U10 starts at Rs 9,990 for the base model of 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The phone sports a 6.35-inch HD+ display, 13MP triple rear camera setup, 8MP front camera, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The device is backed by 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy M01

Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 launched in India. (Image inputs: Amazon) Samsung Galaxy M01 and Galaxy M11 launched in India. (Image inputs: Amazon)

The Samsung Galaxy M01 is priced at Rs 8,999 for the sole model of 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The device sports a 13MP dual-camera setup on the back and a 5MP front camera. The Galaxy M01 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, sports a 5.7-inch display, and backed by 4000mAh battery. The phone runs Android 10 based on One UI 2.0.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd