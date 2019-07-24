Affordable LED TVs from Micromax, BPL, TCL, and more for under Rs 10,000

Televisions have become more affordable with flat-screen TVs selling for under Rs 10,000. One can buy HD ready TV sets of up to 32-inches from well-known brands like Kodak, TCL, BPL, and Micromax for as low as around Rs 9,000, while TVs from newer brands like Shinco and JVC are listed as well.

Advertising

JVC recently announced its 32N380C HD LED slim TV in India with Dolby Surround sound for a price of Rs 9,999, which can be bought from Flipkart. We take a look at similar slim LED TVs that are priced under Rs 10,000.

JVC 32N380C Full HD LED TV at Rs 9,999

JVC 32N380C has a thin profile and features narrow bezels. It includes two box speakers of 12W sound, which support Dolby Surround. Users can also listen to music on the TV from their Bluetooth device using the two-way inbuilt Bluetooth.

The TV allows for watching Full HD content and has a viewing angle of 178-degrees, which allows for viewing from different corners of a room. Gaming consoles can also be plugged in and the TV can be used as a computer monitor as well. It sports two HDMI ports and two USB ports. It is listed on Flipkart for Rs 9,999.

Advertising

TCL 32D3000 HD Ready LED TV at Rs 9,999

TCL’s 32-inch 32D3000 HD LED TV is listed on Amazon for Rs 9,999. It can also be bought in a smaller 28-inch size at Rs 8,999 for those interested, while the bigger 40-inch model will cost Rs 16,499. The TV has similar features as the JVC one including two HDMI ports and Dolby Audio. There is just one USB port. The sound output is at 16 watts.

Micromax 32-inch HD Ready LED TV at Rs 9,999

Micromax’s 32-inch HD LED TV with IPS panel can be bought at Rs 9,999 on Flipkart and Amazon. The TV comes with one year warranty, but those who wish to extend the warranty by two years can go for the Flipkart Protect programme at Rs 599, which covers free at-home repair service, and more.

The TV has HD resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate. The display has 178-degree viewing angle, same as the JVC 32N380C and 24W speaker output. The TV supports two HDMI ports and two USB ports.

BPL T32BH3A HD Ready LED TV at Rs 9,499

BPL T32BH3A HD-ready LED TV is listed for Rs 9,499 on Amazon. The specifications remain more or less unchanged and including two HDMI ports, though there is only one USB port in addition to a VGA port to connect laptops. It has built-in speakers that offer 16 watts output. The display comes with a 178-degree viewing angle.

Noble Skiodo R-32 HD ready LED TV (NB32R01) at Rs 8,499

Noble Skiodo NB32R01 32-inch TV can be bought from Flipkart and Amazon at Rs 8,499. Among its highlight features are inbuilt cinema zoom, which allows the television to zoom any picture into 100 per cent viewing size of the screen with no cuts.

The screen size is 32-inch with 178-degree viewing angles. It comes with two 10W speakers along with a built-in amplifier. It has five different audio modes for consumers to make a choice from. Connectivity options include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB port, and an HDMI port.