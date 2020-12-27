Adidas RPT 01 to Sony WH-XB 700: Top headphones for workout sessions under Rs 10,000

The wireless headphones market has evolved over the years catering to different types of users in every price range. Of late, they have been also been targetting fitness enthusiasts who like to wear headphones when they are going on a run or gyms. Even though most gyms play loud music, people prefer their own playlist to keep the tempo up during their workout sessions. The users don’t just expect good music quality from their headphones but want a lightweight and sturdy unit that does not fall off the head. If you have been looking for a new set of headphones as your workout companion, here’s a list of headphones under Rs 10,000 you should consider.

Adidas RPT 01

Adidas is a well-known brand around the world in the sports and fitness industry. Designed in Sweden, Adidas RPT 01 looks very different from an average headphone. The ear cushions and the silicone headband are removable and washable It weighs just 215 grams, has an IPX4 rating making it sweatproof and water-resistant. It offers up to 40 hours of playtime on a single charge via Type-C port. There are not too many controls on the headphones but the listening experience can be customised with the help of the Adidas headphones app. Adidas RPT 01 is currently available for Rs 8,499 on headphonezone. in.

Tribit QuietPlus 72 ANC

Tribit QuietPlus ANC may not be lightweight at 505 grams but they offer surprisingly good audio quality and comfort with soft memory-protein earpads. It has Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) which is not so common on headphones in this price range. It is capable of running up to four hours with just 10 minutes of charging. With ANC enabled it can go up to 15 hours whereas 30 hours when it is turned off. The Bluetooth range is 40 meters and it is a good fit for work from home professionals too. It is available for Rs 5,399 on Amazon.

Infinity Glide 510

If you are no looking to splurge money on headphones you just want for workouts, Infinity Glide 510 is an automatic choice as they weigh just 110 grams. At this weight, they are the lightest headphones on the list. It has a bass-heavy sound signature. Users can summon Google Assistant easily, turn the volume up and down with physical buttons. Infinity Glide 510 can go up to a whopping 72 hours on a single two-hour charge. It is currently available for Rs 1,599 on Amazon.

Sony WH-XB700

Sony XB700 are another set of lightweight headphones on the list at just 193 grams. It offers punchy bass and has an Alexa/Google Assistant built-in. It can go up to 30 hours on a single charge. With just 10 minutes of charge, it can play music for 90 minutes. Users can customise sound as per their liking through Sony’s Headphones Connect App as well. It is currently available for Rs 6,999 on Amazon.

