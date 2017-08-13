How to add or remove categories to organise inbox in Gmail

Gone are the days when all the incoming emails used to store in a single category called ‘Inbox.’ However, in 2013, Gmail released a new tabbed layout for both desktop and mobile users, which gathered a mixed response: Some users found it helpful while for others, it was nothing but an unnecessary confusion. Gmail introduced the new layout to sort incoming emails into categories such as Primary, Social, Promotions, Updates, and Forums.

With the help of this new layout, you can sort emails into different tabs and categories. As a result, you will see a particular type of emails at a time. By default, the Primary tab is on the display. In this article, let’s see how to enable or disable categories in Gmail for both desktop and mobile.

If you are a desktop user

Step 1: For starters, if you are a desktop user, go to Gmail > click the gear icon in the top right for Settings > Configure inbox.

Step 2: It will prompt you to select tabs to enable. In our case, we had not enabled any of the tabs. However, the Primary tab is checked by default.

Step 3: You have to follow the same procedure to remove any category you want. All you need to do is uncheck the category.

If you are a mobile user

Step 1: If you are an Android user, go to Gmail app and tap the hamburger menu in the top left > Tap Settings > Choose the account.

Step 2: Tap Inbox type > Select Default Inbox > Tap Inbox categories > Add or remove categories.

However, if you are an iPhone or iPad user, you will not find an option to configure Inbox categories using Gmail app for iOS. If you have over 250,000 messages in your inbox, it will not be possible for you to enable inbox categories.