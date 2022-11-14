scorecardresearch
Monday, Nov 14, 2022

Here’s how to activate football channels on Tata Sky before the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Want to watch Football World Cup 2022 on Tata Play? Here's how you can quickly add channels to your existing subscription pack.

Tata Play, How to add channels to Tata Play, Tata Play FIFA world cup 2022The Tata Play app lets you easily add and remove channels of your choice. (Image Source: Tata Play)

Tata Play is one of the most popular direct-to-home broadcasting services in India. Since there are over 600 channels,  the service clubs them according to region and genre.

And with FIFA 2022 World Cup just around the corner, you might be thinking about activating football channels on your Tata Play (Tata Sky) set-top box. You watch live football matches on Sony Ten 2 SD, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD. Here, we will take a look at how you can activate channels of your choice on your Tata Play account using the mobile app.

How to activate channels on Tata Play using the mobile app

Firstly, you will need to download and install the Tata Play app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Keep in mind that you will need your Tata Play subscriber ID.

Also Read |Tata Play Binge app now available for everyone: Check plans, pricing

In case you forgot, the subscriber ID can be found by pressing the yellow button on the Tata Play remote. This will open a window where the subscriber ID can be seen on the top right of the screen.

Tata Play football channels Here is how you can activate new channels on the Tata Play mobile app.

1. Once done, log in to your account using your subscriber ID and password. On the main page, you will find the ‘Manage pack’ shortcut.

2. Tap on it and the page that loads will show you a ‘Modify Packs and Channels’ option. Click on it and you will now see a page where you can either add channels, drop them or modify your current pack.

3. If you want to add channels to your subscription, tap on the ‘Quick Add Channels’ option. After selecting the option, you can find the channel you want to add by either searching for it or tapping on the available categories.

4. When you are done adding the channels you want to activate, the bottom of the page will show the number of channels added along with their price.

5. You can either pay using UPI or use a credit or debit card. The channels you activate will be available on your set-top box will be available in a few minutes.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-11-2022 at 08:00:17 pm
