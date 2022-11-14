Here’s how to activate football channels on Tata Sky before the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Tata Play is one of the most popular direct-to-home broadcasting services in India. Since there are over 600 channels, the service clubs them according to region and genre.

And with FIFA 2022 World Cup just around the corner, you might be thinking about activating football channels on your Tata Play (Tata Sky) set-top box. You watch live football matches on Sony Ten 2 SD, Sony Ten 2 HD, Sony Ten 1 SD and Sony Ten 1 HD. Here, we will take a look at how you can activate channels of your choice on your Tata Play account using the mobile app.

How to activate channels on Tata Play using the mobile app

Firstly, you will need to download and install the Tata Play app from the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store. Keep in mind that you will need your Tata Play subscriber ID.

In case you forgot, the subscriber ID can be found by pressing the yellow button on the Tata Play remote. This will open a window where the subscriber ID can be seen on the top right of the screen.

1. Once done, log in to your account using your subscriber ID and password. On the main page, you will find the ‘Manage pack’ shortcut.

2. Tap on it and the page that loads will show you a ‘Modify Packs and Channels’ option. Click on it and you will now see a page where you can either add channels, drop them or modify your current pack.

3. If you want to add channels to your subscription, tap on the ‘Quick Add Channels’ option. After selecting the option, you can find the channel you want to add by either searching for it or tapping on the available categories.

4. When you are done adding the channels you want to activate, the bottom of the page will show the number of channels added along with their price.

5. You can either pay using UPI or use a credit or debit card. The channels you activate will be available on your set-top box will be available in a few minutes.