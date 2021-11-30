ACT Fibernet launches 50Mbps and 1Gbps broadband plans: Check details

ACT Fibernet is now offering 50Mbps and 1Gbps broadband plans in Delhi. The new broadband plans are already live on the official app and website. The company has also introduced an offer. If a customer buys the annual plan of 50Mbps, then ACT Fibernet will offer two months of free Wi-Fi.

The original price of the 50Mbps plan is Rs 549 per month, but if a customer opts for a long-term plan, then it will cost Rs 471, as per the site. It is unknown when this offer will expire. The 50Mbps broadband plan offers unlimited data, which is also the case with the 1Gbps plan.

ACT Fibernet offers ‘unlimited’ data with all the broadband plans in the mentioned region, but it has a fair usage policy (FUP) which says that users will get a maximum data of 3,300GB per month. Once the FUP limit is crossed, one will get 512 Kbps speed.

Also Read | Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 250 after price hike

The price of the 1Gbps broadband plan is Rs 1,999, which is on monthly basis. All the broadband plan also includes a one-month free Zee5 subscription, SonyLiv membership, Hungama Play, and more. Here’s a quick look at all the plans that ACT is offering in Delhi.

Delhi Plans Speed Rental FUP Post FUP ACT Welcome 50 Mbps Rs 549 Unlimited 512 Kbps ACT Silver Promo 150 Mbps Rs 799 Unlimited 512 Kbps ACT Platinum Promo 250 Mbps Rs 1,049 Unlimited 1 Mbps ACT Diamond 300 Mbps Rs 1,349 Unlimited 2 Mbps ACT Giga 1 Gbps Rs 1,999 Unlimited 5 Mbps

“The launch of our 1 Gbps speeds in Delhi will help the citizens of Delhi, especially high-usage customers to get a seamless internet experience. We also believe that this Giga plan will immensely aid working from home professionals and small and medium offices which rely upon high data transfers, real-time cloud connectivity, graphics and animations, and other such new-age industries to work seamlessly,” Saurabh Mukherjee, Chief Operating Officer, Atria Convergence Technologies, said in a statement.