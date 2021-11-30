scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, November 30, 2021
MUST READ

ACT Fibernet launches 50Mbps and 1Gbps broadband plans: Check details

The original price of the 50Mbps ACT broadband plan is Rs 549 per month, but if a customer opts for a long-term plan, then it will cost Rs 471, as per the site.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: November 30, 2021 7:01:18 pm
ACT Fibernet, ACT Fibernet broadband plans, ACT broadband plans, 50mbps broadband plans, 1gbps broadband plansACT Fibernet launches 50Mbps and 1Gbps broadband plans: Check details (Image Source: ACT)

ACT Fibernet is now offering 50Mbps and 1Gbps broadband plans in Delhi. The new broadband plans are already live on the official app and website. The company has also introduced an offer. If a customer buys the annual plan of 50Mbps, then ACT Fibernet will offer two months of free Wi-Fi.

The original price of the 50Mbps plan is Rs 549 per month, but if a customer opts for a long-term plan, then it will cost Rs 471, as per the site. It is unknown when this offer will expire. The 50Mbps broadband plan offers unlimited data, which is also the case with the 1Gbps plan.

ACT Fibernet offers ‘unlimited’ data with all the broadband plans in the mentioned region, but it has a fair usage policy (FUP) which says that users will get a maximum data of 3,300GB per month. Once the FUP limit is crossed, one will get 512 Kbps speed.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Jio vs Airtel vs Vi: Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 250 after price hike

The price of the 1Gbps broadband plan is Rs 1,999, which is on monthly basis. All the broadband plan also includes a one-month free Zee5 subscription, SonyLiv membership, Hungama Play, and more. Here’s a quick look at all the plans that ACT is offering in Delhi.

Delhi Plans Speed Rental FUP Post FUP
ACT Welcome 50 Mbps Rs 549 Unlimited 512 Kbps
ACT Silver Promo 150 Mbps Rs 799 Unlimited 512 Kbps
ACT Platinum Promo 250 Mbps Rs 1,049 Unlimited 1 Mbps
ACT Diamond 300 Mbps Rs 1,349 Unlimited 2 Mbps
ACT Giga 1 Gbps Rs 1,999 Unlimited 5 Mbps

“The launch of our 1 Gbps speeds in Delhi will help the citizens of Delhi, especially high-usage customers to get a seamless internet experience. We also believe that this Giga plan will immensely aid working from home professionals and small and medium offices which rely upon high data transfers, real-time cloud connectivity, graphics and animations, and other such new-age industries to work seamlessly,” Saurabh Mukherjee, Chief Operating Officer, Atria Convergence Technologies, said in a statement.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Nov 30: Latest News

Advertisement