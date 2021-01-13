Acer launches new Nitro, Predator and Aspire laptops: Check prices and other details

Acer has refreshed some of its gaming notebooks. The updated version of Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and Acer Nitro 5 notebooks come with new 11th Gen Intel Core H35-series processor. The new Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and Predator Helios 300 laptops now ship with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 30 series GPU. They come with a suite of upgrades, including a high refresh rate display, and better cooling tech.

The latest Acer Predator Triton 300 SE (PT314-51s) will be available in North America in March starting at USD 1,399.99. The device will also go on sale in EMEA in February starting at EUR 1,499. The Acer Predator Helios 300 (PH315-53) will be sold in North America in February starting at USD 1,249.99 and in EMEA for EUR 1,499. The laptop will also be available in China in February, starting at RMB 9,999.

The 15-inch Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-56) will be available for purchase in EMEA in March starting at EUR 999. In China, the sale will take place in the month of June, and the Acer Nitro 5 will cost RMB 5,999. There is also a 17-inch Acer Nitro 5 (AN517-53) laptop, which will go on sale in EMEA in March starting at EUR 999; and in China, it will cost RMB 6,499. The exact specifications, prices, and availability of these Acer laptops will vary by region.

The company has also launched a few laptops. Acer has unveiled a 15-inch Acer Nitro 5 (AN515-45) laptop, which comes with a starting price of USD 749.99 in North America and In EMEA, the same device will cost EUR 1,299 and RMB 6,499 in China. The base variant will offer AMD Ryzen 7 mobile processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and a 512 GB SSD.

The new Acer Nitro 5 line-up (AN517-41) also includes a 17-inch model. Those based in North America will be able to buy this in February for USD 849.99. In EMEA, the laptop will cost EUR 1,299 and in China, it will be available for RMB 6,499. The features of this model are AMD Ryzen 7 mobile processor, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, and a 512GB SSD.

The Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) will be available in North America for USD 749.99, whereas the new Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45) has been launched in North America for USD 549.99.