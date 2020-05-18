Aarogya Setu: How to use on feature phone, landline, and JioPhone

Here is how you can use Aarogya Setu on landline and feature phones. Here is how you can use Aarogya Setu on landline and feature phones.

The government of India launched its contact tracing application Aarogya Setu for Android and iOS device last month to identify the potential COVID-19 positive people. The app uses Bluetooth connectivity and location data that lets users know whether they have come in contact with a COVID-19 positive person unknowingly. The app also allows users to perform a self-assessment as well as provides COVID-19-19 updates.

Up until now, the Aarogya Setu could only be used by smartphone users but the government has now extended the support to feature and landline phones via IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System). Additionally, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) released the Bluetooth-based version of Aarogya Setu app for JioPhone as well.

Also read | Centre must address privacy concerns, and ensure greater transparency on Aarogya Setu

Announcing the extension of nationwide lockdown to May 31, 2020, the central government directed the employers to ensure that Aarogya Setu is installed by all employees having compatible phones. The guidelines also note that district authorities may advise individuals to install the Aarogya Setu application and regularly update their health status on the app to facilitate timely provision of medical attention to those individuals who are at risk.

How to use Aarogya Setu on landline, feature phone

The IVRS service is available across the country. Landline users and those with feature phones can access the Aarogya Setu by giving a missed call to the number 1921. Once you call this number, your call will be automatically disconnected and you will get a call back requesting for inputs related to your health.

The questions asked are the same as those asked on the Aarogya Setu app for self-assessment. Based on the responses given by the person, they receive an SMS indicating their health status and alerts for their health moving forward.

Also read | Aarogya Setu app mandatory for air, train travel and more: Here’s a list

The government has said that the inputs provided by the IVRS users will be made part of the Aarogya Setu app database. The provided information will be used to ensure user safety. Just like the Aarogya Setu app, the IVRS service is available in 11 regional languages.

How to use Aarogya Setu on JioPhone

Just like the Aarogya Setu app, the IVRS service is available in 11 regional languages. Just like the Aarogya Setu app, the IVRS service is available in 11 regional languages.

The Aarogya Setu app has been rolled out for over 55 million JioPhones in the country and the application requires GPS and Bluetooth access to function. You can check for the app in the JioStore and install it on your phone. However, before you make up your mind to use the Aarogya Setu, you need to know these nine things about the contact tracing application.

Also read | Mandating use of Aarogya Setu app illegal, says Justice B N Srikrishna

Once you have installed the Aarogya Setu on JioPhone, you need to make an account on the app using your mobile number and grant the app access to your Bluetooth connection as well as your location. You can read about how the app works right here.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd