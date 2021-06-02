Aarogya Setu app now showing blue ticks and shield: All you need to know

The Aarogya Setu app has released a new feature that lets you update your vaccination status on the platform. Once you update your vaccine status, the app will show double blue ticks and shield, which means that you are fully vaccinated.

Just open the Aarogya Setu app and you will immediately notice the “Update vaccination status” feature. You can directly click on it to update your status and get blue ticks or shield. Those who have taken only a single dose of vaccine will get a single blue border with “partially vaccinated” status on the home screen along with the Aarogya Setu logo with a single tick.

If you have taken two doses of vaccine, then the app’s home screen will show double border and the Aarogya Setu logo will have two blue ticks. If you have taken the second dose just a few days back, then note that the Aarogya Setu app takes 14 days to update and add a blue shield to your account.

You will notice the blue tick or shield only after completing the verification process of Vaccination Status from the CoWIN portal or Aarogya Setu app.

How to update vaccination status on Aarogya Setu app?

Step 1: Download the Aarogya Setu app on your smartphone if you haven’t already. Log in using the registered mobile number.

Step 2: Once you log in, you will notice an “Update Vaccination Status” button on the screen. Just tap on it and enter your registered mobile number again. If you have registered on COWIN using a different number, then you can enter that by tapping on the “Update Here” button.

Step 3: You will then get an OTP, which you need to enter in the box. The system will then verify if your mobile number was registered.

Step 4: Once your registered mobile number is verified, the app will show you a list of profiles. Just tap on your profile and your vaccination status will be confirmed from the CoWIN backend and the same will also be updated on the Aarogya Setu app.