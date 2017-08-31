Aadhaar PAN link deadline extended: How to do it & why it is important

The deadline to link your Aadhaar card and PAN card is extended till December 31. There are many reasons why Aadhaar PAN link is important, and notably, it’s also mandatory for certain things we’ve mentioned in this article.

First thing first, if you choose not to link your Aadhaar PAN, you won’t be able to file your income tax return (ITR). So, if your ITR doesn’t process, it will be considered you haven’t filed your income tax return for the financial year 2017-2018. The Government of India said maximum late fee for not filing income tax return is Rs 10,000 per person effective April 1, 2018. The income tax department may also send you notice under section 142(1) for filing ITR.

Additionally, you may not be allowed to claim or carry forward business, capital losses, etc. In case your ITR filing is treated null and void, no refund shall be granted. You may also end up paying heavy interest under section 234 A, B, C in case the tax is payable.

How to link Aadhaar PAN right now

Step 1: Keep both your Aadhaar card and PAN card handy and log on to Income tax e-Filing portal.

Step 2: Register on the portal in case you haven’t done so. If you are already registered, log in using your ID, password, and date of birth.

Step 3: You’ll be immediately prompted with a popup for Aadhaar PAN linking. If not, manually go to profile setting and then click on “Link Aadhaar option.”

Step 4: Add all your basic details such as name and date of birth, and gender. Ensure that your data is same as what’s mentioned on your PAN card.

Step 5: Enter your 12-digit Aadhaar number then validate captcha, and then click on “Link Aadhaar” button.

Once you’ve successfully linked your Aadhaar card and PAN card, the ITR portal will display a popup confirming the same. If your mobile number is registered with Aaahdar, you can e-verify income tax returns using Aadhaar if your mobile is registered with Aadhaar, and if not, here’s how you can verify Aadhaar mobile number and email details.

Update (August 31, 2017 / 05:20PM): A news agency PTI reports that the deadline to link Aadhaar card and PAN card is extended till December 31.