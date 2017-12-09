Aadhaar Card: Here’s how to change your address, contact details

UIDAI (Unique Identification Authority of India), the statutory authority is mandated to issue Aadhaar cards to the residents of India. It comes along with a 12-digit Unique Identity Number (UID), which creates a database for every citizen residing in the country.

So, it’s certain that Aadhaar now plays an important role in availing benefits such as ease of taxation, government services, pension benefits etc., and since it’s an important document, any wrong information in Aadhaar details may lead to a certain quandary.

Since it’s mandatory to link Aadhaar PAN card and mobile number, these procedures require certain demographic details to match across all the documents.

As a result, UIDAI website provides certain tools that will help users avoid discrepancies.

One such tool enables users to change or update their address details in Aadhaar in case you’ve moved to some different state or a city.

According to UIDAI, there are three ways to update or correct your Aadhaar details. You can update your details online, by sending a postcard request or by visiting a nearest Aadhaar enrolment centre.

How to update Aadhaar address details online

Updating Aadhaar details online is pretty simple. All you need to do is log in to Aadhaar self-service portal. Here’s how you can do it:

Step 1: Go to uidai.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the Address Update Request (Online) under Aadhaar Update section. It’ll lead you to Aadhaar Self Service Update Portal.

Step 3: Enter your 12-digit Unique Identity Number (UID) mentioned on your Aadhaar card and click on the ‘Send OTP’ button.

Step 4: You will receive the OTP (one-time-password) on your registered mobile number. In case you don’t receive the OTP, you can tap re-send OTP after two minutes.

Step 5: Enter the OTP in the required field and click on the ‘Login’ button.

Step 6: On the next page, tick the Address option and then hit ‘Submit.’

Step 7: You must have landed on to the ‘Data Update Request’ page where you can enter your demographic details (house, street, pin code, district, state etc).

Step 8: Assuming that you have thoroughly verified all the details, click on the ‘Submit Update Request’ option.

Step 9: Submit valid documents supporting the requested correction. For this, you’ll need to upload original scan copy of documents that validate the changes you have made.

Step 10: Select the documents that you want to attach as Proof of Address. For example vehicle registration certificate, electricity or telephone bill that shouldn’t be older than 3 months etc.

Step 11: Once you submit the form, a URN (Update Request Number) will generate. You can use it later to check the Aadhaar Card update status.

Updating or correction Aadhaar address details via Post

You can also update your Aadhaar card through postal service. In order to update your Aadhaar details via Post, you need to download the form online. Follow these steps to update it by post:

Step 1: Go to UIDAI website and click on the link ‘Address Update Request (By Post)’ option.

Step 2: The link once clicked it will lead you to a PDF form. Download it.

Step 3: In the form, tick the Field for Update/Correction box at the top, your 12-digit UID number and other details asked in the form. It’s mandatory to provide your mobile number (registered) for updation/correction in any of the fields.

Aadhaar Address Update/Correction Form can be downloaded via UIDAI online portalStep 5: Read all the guidelines carefully and fill the necessary details required for updation.

Step 6: Before submitting it do check the supported PoA documents containing your name and address (like Passport, Driving License, Voter ID, Ration card etc) that you need to attach with the form.

Step 7: Once you carefully verify all the documents,mail it to following address via post: UIDAI, Post Box No. 99, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad-500034, India.

Step 8: Once UIDAI receives your form, an update request will be sent to you via an SMS.

Besides online and offline mode, Aadhaar card holders can also visit Enrolment centre. You can update or change demographic and biometric details at the follwing centers.

UIDAI provides ‘Update at Enrolment Center’ link where you can search Banks/Post Office Enrolment Center based on the criteria ‘State’, ‘Pincode’. Upon entering the required details, it’ll show the enrolment centre located nearby.