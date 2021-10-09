How to quickly scan Windows 11 PC for malware

Windows is the most widely used PC operating system in the world. Microsoft recently released its latest Windows 11 operating system which brings certain improved security features.

If you have a feeling that your Windows PC has been infected with malware, or you just wish to perform a routine scan, then you can do it by just following a few simple steps. Microsoft’s latest Windows 11 software comes with a built-in security feature; Windows Security. One can use this to quickly scan Windows 11 PC, which can help detect malware and eliminate it.

If you search for ‘Windows Defender’ in the Start menu, you will find the Windows Security option. In case you have disabled the search box, then you can enable it again by right-clicking on the taskbar. You then need to click on Search > show search box/icon.

If you don’t want to enable the search box, then there is can try another method to access the option. For this, you can simply visit the “Settings” section and then go to “Privacy & Security” and then “Windows Security.” This will give you access to a quick summary of your PC’s status. You can then click on the “Open Windows Security” option to open the software. Read on to know more.

How to scan Windows 11 PC for malware

1. Open the ‘Windows Security’ tool.

2. Visit the ‘Virus & threat protection’ option.

3. Click on the ‘Quick scan’ option.

Note: If you want to perform a more in-depth scan, you can click on the “Scan options” button, and select ‘Full scan’. The process will take longer but will review all your files and operating programs. In case Windows detects malware during the scan, you can select the “Start actions” button to initiate the process of eliminating the virus from your computer.