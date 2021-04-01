Air Conditioners that act as Air Purifiers? Here are some options to beat summer heat and pollution

For those living in North India, summer time means unbearable heat. Add dust storms to that, and you get polluted air and high temperatures. This also explains why some Air Conditioners are now coming with built-in Air Purifiers. This 2-in-1 solution helps purify indoor air and combat summer heat. Here’s a look at air conditioners that double up as an Air Purifier and can be a good addition to your home appliances. Read on to know more.

LG ECO Super Convertible 5-in-1, 3 Star with Inbuilt Air Purifier

LG offers ECO Super Convertible 5-in-1 Air Conditioner with an inbuilt Air Purifier. It is priced at Rs 61,990 in India and comes with PM 1.0 smart sensor, which LG says can automatically sense microscopic particles and then starts the air purifying process. The Air Conditioner also has a full-size micro dust filter, which LG claims can purify up to 99.9 percent of indoor air.

The product has a display, which shows the PM level and air quality. It offers support for Alexa and Google Assistant, which means you can control this Air Conditioner using your voice. You can also use the LG ThinQ app to turn on AC. The company says that Air Conditioner has copper with Ocean Black protection that protects it against dust, smoke and pollutants.

Whirlpool 3D Cool Purafresh Pro 1.5 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC

Whirlpool also offers an Air Conditioner with a built-in Air Purifier. It comes with Purafresh Technology, which can purify the air from dust particles and PM 0.3 pollutants. The in-built air purifier can remove 98.6 percent of pollutant and reduce 99 percent of odour, as per the company. Whirlpool is asserting that this AC consumes less energy and offers higher cooling capacity. It is priced at Rs 36,684 and you can get it via the company’s official site or via offline stores.

Haier PuriCool Pro 1.5 Ton 3 Star HSU19P-JW3B Inverter Split AC

Haier also sells a PuriCool Pro Split AC, which doubles up as an Air Purifier. The company claims that this AC can offer efficient cooling at even 60 degrees Celsius. You can use your voice to command your AC as it supports both Alexa and Google Assistant.

It even supports Wi-Fi and you can control the AC using the company’s app. Haier claims that the AC provide up to 65 percent of energy saving. The AC comes with Triple Inverter +, and Self Clean technology. The built-in Air Purifier helps kill air borne pollutants. It is priced at Rs 44,990 and can be purchased via Reliance Digital.

If you don’t want to buy a new Air Conditioner, then there is a way to convert your existing AC into an Air Purifier for less than Rs 1,500. You can try out air purifier filters, which are available by many brands such as 3M, Nirvana Being. These filters can be attached only to split-ACs and can filter out PM2.5 particles.

3M’s filter packs are available for as low as Rs 350 on Amazon. Nirvana Being has a ‘Nanotech AC Filter’ can be added to your existing split AC and is priced at Rs 1,495. Each pack contains filters for two Split ACs. The issue with these filters you will need to change these after a few weeks depending on the pollution levels in your area.

How you can convert your AC into an Air Purifier?

Once you buy these filters, here are the steps to follow on attaching these to your AC.

First: Open the front cover of your wall-mounted AC. Then remove and clean the existing filtering screen.

Second: Place the AC filters vertically onto the centre of the screens allowing gaps on each side.

Third: You can use a double-faced adhesive tape to attach the top of the filter to the screen and fold the bottom behind the screen. You then need to install the screen with AC filters back into the air conditioner. That’s it, the filter is installed and you will notice that they turn black after some time, indicating all the particles, which they trapped.