8 quirky gadgets you can buy this Diwali

Amazon and Flipkart are running big Diwali sales that are all set to end soon. There are some great deals available on phones and other regular electronic devices, but there are also a few quirky gadgets that are worth your attention. This Diwali it is better to buy something which is not only unique, but also useful in some way. We have handpicked some of the great unique devices that could prove to be useful to you. Read on to know more.

Portronics Portable RuffPad

The Portronics Portable RuffPad comes with a price label of Rs 457 on Amazon. The discounted price will remain live on the site until the Diwali sale ends. The product was previously available for Rs 899. The rewritable pad comes with a one-touch erase button, and an 8.5-inch LCD POR-628 display.

Snap Spectacles 3

The Snap Spectacles 3 is priced at Rs 29,999 on Flipkart. There is a flat Rs 5,000 instant discount on American Express card. If you feel that this is quite expensive, then you can check the older version of the same product. Snap Specs is an interesting and unique product that lets you record a scene with two cameras. The specs come with a steel wire frame, while you will find the chunkier plastic frame in old models.

Breo eye massager

This Breo eye massager could be quite useful for you and will offer some relief from tiring eyes after long hours of work. During Flipkart Big Diwali sale, you can get it at a slightly lower price. It is priced at Rs 16,500. The same product is listed on Amazon for Rs 6,999, which is very low compared to Flipkart. The Breo eye massager is rechargeable and comes with a USB charging cable and adapter to charge the device. The company even ships a pouch to carry the device while travelling. You can read about it here.

AirTamer personal air purifier

The AirTamer A310 is a rechargeable personal or travel air purifier, which you can buy this Diwali. It comes with advanced, patented ionic tech that emits a constant stream of healthy negative ions that force airborne pollutants away, giving off a 3-foot radius of clean air. The company claims that the product doesn’t make noise and does the job as well. It is claimed that this air purifier can remain alive for over 150 hours of run time with power boost tech. It is available for Rs 9,999 via online channels.

Magnetic cable for charging

There are a lot of magnetic cables available on Amazon or Flipkart, and you can buy any one of them. A magnetic charging cable could be a good multifunctional accessory for you as it can be used with the majority of your gadgets. If you have a few devices with different charging ports, then having a magnetic cable is the best thing. With this, you don’t need to carry along multiple cables for your phones, tablet, and other electronic devices. So, basically, the magnet adapter and cable are connected via neodymiond magnets, and you are done. Just find 3 in 1 magnetic charging cable with multi-charger cord streamer.

Powerbank with hand warmer

What is better than to have both a power bank for charging and a hand warmer in winters. If you visit AliExpress site, then you will Xiaomi’s “power bank with hand warmer.” The device comes with dual-side heating at a constant temperature of 52-degrees. The product is made using multi-material composite tech and has fire-resistant ABS for double safety. There is a button on the power bank, which activate the heating function and also displays the current temperature. Xiaomi says that the device only takes 5 seconds to start heating once the hand-warming function is enabled. The power bank features a 5,000mAh battery capacity, meaning you might only be able to fully charge the device just one time. This is not too bad and can come in handy in an emergency situation. It is listed on the mentioned e-commerce site for Rs 1,934.

Sitpack Zen Chair

This device can really prove to be useful when you are travelling. If you are visiting some beautiful place and there is no place to sit, then the Sitpack Zen Chair can come in quite handy. It is the most compact, and functional one-legged chair. One can easily stuff this portable chair in the bag and use it to relax when there is no place to sit. The cost of this chair is Rs 6,965 on the official site.

