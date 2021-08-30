7 Apple-made accessories that can enhance your iPhone, iPad experience

The iPhones and iPads are popular for their sleek looks, reliable performance, and Apple’s strong yet seamless ecosystem. However, another perk that comes with buying an Apple device (that is often overlooked) is the strong support for accessories. Even if we leave third party accessories out of the equation, Apple is known for its accessories aimed at enhancing productivity, the latest example of which are the new MagSafe accessories.

Bringing attention back to these tools that are often not too expensive but almost always provide handy use-cases, here are seven Apple accessories that you can grab right now.

MagSafe Charger (Rs 4,500)

MagSafe Charger MagSafe Charger

Apple’s return to MagSafe is one of the best things to happen to the iPhone 12 series, and the phones that the brand will launch moving forward. This lets you use a number of MagSafe’s lineup of magnetically functioning accessories, including the MagSafe Charger and the MagSafe Wallet.

AirTags (Rs 3,190)

The Apple AirTags are great if you are one of the people who either forgets things everywhere or wants to keep track of stuff like bags and wallets. That’s where the Apple AirTags come in. The NFC-based trackers can be attached to your backpacks and other belongings and they can then use their phones to track the same. You can read more on how the AirTags work here.

Apple EarPods with lightning port (Rs 1,900)

Apple EarPods with lightning connector Apple EarPods with lightning connector

While wireless earbuds have certainly taken over, something Apple is guilty of initiating in the first place, we cannot overlook the importance of wired earbuds even today. Though niche, wired earbuds have their place on the bodies of enthusiasts and gamers who don’t want no latency and don’t like to be tied down to charging another device every time it runs out.

Apple Remote for Apple TV (Rs 1,700)

Apple Remote Apple Remote

The Apple Remote is a must have if you own an Apple TV device, and the good news is even if you lose or break the one that came with your device, you can always get a spare one from Apple.

Apple USB-C Power Adapter (Rs 1,900)

Apple Charger Apple Charger

If you have purchased any of Apple’s newer phones, or received it as a gift only to realise that you will require a new charging adapter, then an original Apple USB-C 20W adapter is your best bet. The original charger is safe to use with the iPhones and also guarantees the best charging speed.

Apple Keyboards (Rs 15,900 onwards)

Apple Keyboard Apple Keyboard

If your go-to choice for a tablet is the iPad you have at home, Apple’s Smart Keyboard could be a game changing accessory. The Smart Keyboard could drastically improve your typing experience and also looks good with its design. Then there’s the Magic Keyboard that comes with a floating design and a built-in touchpad.

Beats Flex Wireless Earphones (Rs 3,999 onwards)

Beats Flex Neckband earphones Beats Flex Neckband earphones

We know, the Beats Flex Wireless earphones may not seem like official Apple products but, if you take into consideration the fact that Apple owns the company, the quality you get should be on par. They’re also a good option to look at if you want Apple audio in your ears without the hassle of true wireless earbuds.