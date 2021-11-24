6 WhatsApp tricks you should try right now

WhatsApp offers a lot of features and the messaging platform recently added quite a few features too. There are chances that you might not be aware of some of the tricks, so we have created a list of the features that you can try right now. Some of these features will also improve your messaging experience. Read on to know more.

Use WhatsApp on multiple devices without your primary phone

WhatsApp is running a multi-device beta program, which is visible in the settings > Linked section. With this, WhatsApp users will be able to use linked companion devices without keeping their phones connected. One can link up to four devices to their account, which includes browsers and other devices. One should note that you will be able to use WhatsApp Web, Desktop, and Portal even when the main phone didn’t have an active internet connection. However, if the main device remains disconnected for over 14 days, the linked devices will be automatically logged out.

Create customised stickers in app

WhatsApp now lets you make your own custom stickers using the newly added sticker maker tool. The feature is easily accessible and one will find it in the sticker section of the platform. One just needs to open any WhatsApp chat, click on the paperclip icon, and then click again on the “Sticker.” You can then upload a photo to create your custom sticker. WhatsApp lets you add an outline, crop the photo into a sticker and add emojis, stickers or text to it. This feature is currently available for the web version of WhatsApp and the company has plans to release the Custom Sticker maker feature for the desktop version in the coming weeks.

Download all the WhatApp images directly on PC

If you have received a bunch of images on WhatsApp and want to store them directly on your PC without going through any extra process, then you can do that using WhatsApp Web. Just open the WhatsApp Web link on your PC or laptop and go to any chat. Click on the name of the sender or group name and the platform will then show you the “media” section. After that, move your cursor on a photo, click on tick mark and then select all the photos, after which you can download those.

View Once Media

WhatsApp has a View Once Media feature, which basically disappears photos once the receiver opens it and leaves the chat. This feature was launched in August this year and WhatsApp confirmed that any photo or video you send using the ‘View Once’ feature will not be saved to the recipient’s Photos or Gallery.

But, you will have to select View Once media each time you want to send a view once photo or video. It should be noted that once you send a View Once photo or video, WhatsApp won’t be able to show it again. In addition to this, the platform won’t allow you to forward, save, star, or share photos or videos that were sent or received with View Once media feature. One will only be able to see if a recipient has opened a View Once photo or video if they have read receipts turned on.

Manage notifications

There are times when you don’t want to see WhatsApp message notifications. You can do this by going to settings > Notifications > turn off Use high priority notifications. Once you disable this, your smartphone will not show WhatsApp notifications on top of the notification menu. You can also visit your phone’s settings section and turn off notifications for WhatsApp. After this, your device will never display WhatsApp notifications and you will have to open the app to check for messages.

Configure auto-download

By default, WhatsApp automatically downloads the images over your cellular connection. If you are in a group that sends a lot of unnecessary images and videos, then you can turn off auto download option to save storage space on your smartphone, which is better than cleaning storage on a daily basis. To configure automatic photo, video or audio downloading, you can simply go to WhatsApp > tap on the three-dotted button > Settings > Storage and data > Media auto-download. Here, you can choose when WhatsApp should automatically download media.