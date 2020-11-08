6 killer deals on gadgets you should not ignore this festive season

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live and Sony PS4 controller

The festive sale on various e-commerce websites in its last phase and it is a good time to buy new gadgets or upgrade at an affordable price. Few of these can be a part of long-term investment, especially when the situation created by the Covid-19 pandemic is expected to remain similar in a few months. Sensitive groups are also advised to stay at home as increasing pollution may lead to more people contracting the virus. In order to increase the entertainment quotient or the ease of working from home, here are a few deals you may consider.

Sony Dualshock 4 wireless controller V2

With no exact date announced for Sony’s next-gen console, people are still buying game titles like Spiderman: Miles Morales for PlayStation 4. The PlayStation 5 will cost Rs 49,999 and the digital version Rs 39,999. This may be too hefty a price to pay for some and gamers will also be looking to buy the old console as its prices may go down. If you are looking for an extra controller for your FIFA, Tekken, Street Fighter gaming sessions, this is a good deal to avail of. Also, the controller is compatible with PC. If you have a game installed on PC that just can’t be played with keyboard and mouse, this deal is as good as any at Rs 3,300 on Flipkart.

Sennheiser HD 458 BT

Sennheiser is known for providing a more complete sound experience making it a good companion for editing and long hours of listening. Sennheiser HD 458 BT has active noise cancellation. Voice assistants like Siri and Google can be summoned easily. The design looks minimalistic with a touch of red around hinges and earcups. It offers a playback time for up to 30 hours. In the app, there is support for equaliser as per user’s need along with a podcast mode. Sennheiser HD 458 BT is currently available for RS 7,490 on Amazon.

JBL Cinema SB261

JBL is known for its bass-heavy sound signature which is popular in the Indian market. With not enough space for quality speakers in most LED TVs, a soundbar is needed for an enhanced viewing experience especially when movies are being launched online on streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and others. The JBL Cinema SB261 comes with a subwoofer and supports Dolby Audio as well. The connectivity options include HDMI ARC, Optical ARC, AUX cable and Bluetooth. It is currently available for Rs 12,499 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live were launched earlier this year alongside the Note 20 series. For Samsung smartphone users and other Android users, these are the premium earbuds with a unique design. Tuned by AKG, they are available in three colours — Mystic Bronze, Black and White. Apart from smart touch controls, they can be charged wirelessly, can run for 21 hours and have Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). They can be bought for Rs 11,999 on Amazon. Also, if you are a Samsung Galaxy phone user, you can easily track them using the Samsung SmartThings App.

Apple AirPods Pro

If you are an iPhone user, buying Apple AirPods Pro is a no-brainer. On Flipkart, these can be bought for Rs 17,999, down from the original price of Rs 24,900. This is one of the best deals if you have been waiting to buy your first truly wireless earbuds or upgrade from the previous versions of AirPods. They come with active noise cancellation, a transparency mode, touch controls and premium sound quality. With spatial audio support released a few months earlier, it makes more sense to buy a pair. It also comes with wireless charging and up to 24 hours of play time with the dock.

Echo Dot 3rd Gen

Echo Dot 3rd Gen is an affordable way to make a smart home. You can ask questions, set reminders, stream music and control smart devices with a simple command for Alexa. With the festival of lights coming up, it will also be able to control decorative lights with the help of smart plugs. It is available in black, grey, purple and white colours. You can buy the compatible smart speaker for Rs 2,249 on Amazon.

