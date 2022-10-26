Six affordable 5G smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000

With Airtel and Reliance Jio rolling out 5G in many regions, you might be thinking of switching to a 5G phone. If you are on a tight budget and are looking for a decent 5G phone with good specifications, here are some of the best smartphones you can buy under Rs 15,000 right now.

iQOO Z6

Launched earlier this year, the iQOO Z6 is powered by the Snapdragon 695 chipset and sports a 6.58-inch 120Hz IPS LCD display. Running on Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 out of the box, the iQOO Z6 offers upt to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Full Review | iQOO Z6 review: For performance seekers on a budget

On the back of the phone, you get a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP primary lens backed by a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP depth sensor. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. Those on a tight budget can consider the 4GB variant of the phone that comes with a price tag of 14,999 without a charger.

Redmi Note 10T

The Redmi Note 10T is backed by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and packs a 6.5-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display that offers a peak brightness of 500 nits. The phone comes with MIUI 12 based on Android 11 out of the box and offers up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It sports a rear triple camera setup that comprises of a 48MP primary sensor backed by a 2MP macro camera and 2MP depth sensor. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery. You can buy the 4GB/64GB variant of the phone for Rs 14,999 on Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy F23

Launched in March this year, the Samsung Galaxy F23 comes with a Snapdragon 750G chipset and sports a 6.6-inch 120Hz TFT LCD display. Running on One UI 4.1 based on Android 12 out of the box, the phone has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

It has a 50MP primary sensor that is backed by an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera. The phone has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W charging. It is available on Flipkart for Rs 14,399.

Motorola Moto G51

Released in November last year, the Moto G51 is powered by the Snapdragon 480 Plus chipset and has a 6,8-inch 120Hz IPS LCD display. Similar to other phones in the price segment, it has a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP shooter along with an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP camera.

The phone runs on Android 12 out of the box and packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W charging. The 4GB/64GB version of the phone is priced at Rs 12,249.

Realme 9i 5G

The recently launched Realme 9i 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 chipset and comes with a 6.6-inch 90Hz IPS LCD display. It runs on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out of the box.

On the back, you will find a triple camera setup that consists of a 50MP sensor backed by a 2MP macro camera and another 2MP camera. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W charging. The 4GB/64GB version of the phone is priced at Rs 14,999.

Samsung Galaxy M13

The Galaxy M13 is a budget 5G device that is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset and has a 6.5-inch 90Hz PLS LCD screen. It runs on One UI Core 4 based on Android 12 out of the box.

The phone comes with a dual camera setup with a 50MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor, whereas the front camera is specced at 5MP. All of this is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 15W charging. You can buy the 4GB/64GB version of the phone for Rs 13,999.