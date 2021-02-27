5G phones in India: Check out all the 5G smartphones available under Rs 30,000

There are a lot of 5G phones in India and in each smartphone price segment you have some good options. But, when it comes to affordable 5G phone, options start to run thin. Realme recently launched its Realme Narzo 30 Pro smartphone, which is currently the most affordable 5G smartphone in the country. It is available for Rs 16,999. Both Samsung and Xiaomi are also expected to launch new 5G phones in India in March.

If you want to buy a good 5G phone under Rs 30,000 that can perform well and has contemporary features, then check our list of best 5G phones in India. It includes OnePlus Nord, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme X7 Pro, and more.

Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G at Rs 16,999

Realme has launched three 5G smartphones in India in just a month. One of them includes Realme Narzo 30 Pro, which is selling at Rs 16,999. With Realme’s Upgrade program, you will be able to buy this 5G phone for Rs 13,999, as per the company. The latest mid-range device from Realme offers a 6.5-inch full-HD+ 120Hz display with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Must Read | Realme Narzo 30 Pro review: 5G capability gets more affordable in India

Under the hood is a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor, which is capable of offering good enough performance. For photography sessions, there is a triple rear camera setup, including a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. On the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The 5,000mAh battery makes sure that the device survives the whole day. Realme ships with 30W Dart Charger.

OnePlus Nord 5G at Rs 27,999

OnePlus Nord packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which will offer you a snappy performance. The device can also handle graphically demanding games very well. This 5G phone from OnePlus has a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The panel is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The mid-range phone even comes with stereo speakers.

There is a quad rear camera setup, including a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor with support for OIS. You can shoot up to 4K videos, super slow-motion videos as well as time-lapse shots. With OnePlus phones, you get OxygenOS, which offers bloatware-free, and a fluid UI experience with intuitive features. You will witness no ads on any OnePlus devices. It packs a 4,115mAh battery. The 30W charger will quickly juice up the battery in no time.

Xiaomi Mi 10i at Rs 20,999

As most of the mid-range devices come with a powerful enough processor, you don’t really need to worry about the performance department. The Xiaomi Mi 10i draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. Xiaomi is offering a massive 6.67-inch full-HD+ LCD display with support for 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+. The back camera setup has a whopping 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor, which can offer some great camera shots. The Mi 10i 5G has a 4,820mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Realme X7 Pro 5G at Rs 29,999

Realme X7 Pro is one of the best mid-range 5G phones that you can buy in India. With this device, customers get a flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, which is based on 7nm process. The device will offer you a great general performance and users also won’t have much of an issue while gaming. You do get some bloatware with the Realme X7 Pro.

As for other features, the Realme X7 Pro sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 1,200nits of peak brightness. There is no support for HDR 10+. At the back, Realme has added a 64MP quad rear camera setup. For selfies, there is a 32MP sensor. You also get stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, just like Mi 10i. Under the hood is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. The Realme X7 Pro 5G will cost you Rs 29,999 in India.

Realme X7 at Rs 19,999

The Realme X7 is yet another 5G phone, which you can buy. The device draws power from a MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor. The same chip is also powering the Redmi Note 9T, which is yet to make its debut in India. The Realme X7 will also offer you good overall performance. You get a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display, which is good for being watching. At the back is a 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera on the front. It is backed by a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging.

Vivo V20 Pro at Rs 29,999

One can also consider buying the Vivo V20 Pro smartphone, which is selling for Rs 29,990 on Flipkart. The device offers a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, which is also powering the above-mentioned OnePlus Nord. The mid-range 5G phone has a 6.44-inch FHD+ display. There is no support for high refresh rate and the device has a standard 60Hz panel. At the back of the phone, you will find three cameras, including a 64MP sensor. For selfies, you get 44MP + 8MP dual front-facing cameras. Under the hood, there is a standard 4,000mAh battery. The company bundles a 33W fast charger with the device.

Moto G 5G at Rs 19,999

The Moto G 5G is a well-rounded smartphone, which will offer a clean and bloatware-free software experience to users. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G chipset, which is also powering the Xiaomi Mi 10i device. There is a 48MP triple camera setup and a 5,000mAh battery under the hood. It will offer support for 20W fast charging. You get a massive 6.7-inch FHD+ display. However, the device doesn’t have an AMOLED high refresh rate panel. Also, a few phones in the same price range are available with a 65W or 30W fast charger.