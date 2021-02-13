5G phones in India: A list of best 5G smartphones starting at Rs 19,999

This year, many smartphone brands are expected to launch 5G-ready devices in India. Phones like OnePlus 9, Realme Narzo 30, Samsung Galaxy A52 are expected to launch with support for 5G. While these phones are yet to make their debut in the Indian market, you still have a lot of options, ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 80,000. We have made a list of best 5G phones that are available in India with powerful hardware, a good set of cameras, and a massive battery. Our list includes OnePlus 8T, Xiaomi Mi 10i, Realme X7 Pro, iPhone 12 series, and more.

Realme X7 at Rs 19,999

The Realme X7 was recently launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 800U 5G processor. The same chip is also powering the Redmi Note 9T. The Realme X7 is currently the cheapest 5G phone in India and can offer users good enough general performance. It features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with 600nits of peak brightness. At the back is a 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera on the front. It is backed by a 4,310mAh battery that supports 50W fast charging.

Xiaomi Mi 10i at Rs 20,999

These days the mid-range devices too offer a powerful processor, so you won’t have any issues in the performance department. The Xiaomi Mi 10i is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor. However, you do get some bloatware with this 5G smartphone. There is a 6.67-inch full-HD+ LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The back camera setup has a massive 108MP Samsung HM2 sensor. Mi 10i also packs a 4,820mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

OnePlus Nord at Rs 27,999

OnePlus Nord will offer you a snappy performance as is the case with most OnePlus smartphones. The mid-range 5G draws power from Qualcomm’s powerful Snapdragon 765G SoC, which can handle graphically demanding games quite well. The handset packs a 6.44-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. You also get stereo speakers.

The device has a quad rear camera setup, including a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. It offers support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). One can record 4K and 1080p videos, super slow-motion videos as well as time-lapse shots. One of the key selling points of OnePlus is OxygenOS, which will offer you one of the best Android experience. In case you are unaware, OxygenOS doesn’t have any bloatware, ads, and offers a fluid UI experience with intuitive features. OnePlus Nord ships with a 4,115mAh battery that supports 30W charger.

Realme X7 Pro 5G at Rs 29,999

Realme X7 Pro is yet another best 5G mid-range phone, which you can consider to buy. It offers a flagship MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, which is based on 7nm process. Users won’t have any issues while playing games like PUBG, Genshin Impact or Fortnite. You do get unnecessary native Realme apps with this phone, which you can’t uninstall.

It features a standard 6.55-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, 1,200nits of peak brightness. There is no support for HDR 10+. The recently launched Realme X7 Pro has a 64MP quad rear camera setup and a 32MP sensor. You also get stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, just like Mi 10i. Under the hood is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging. It is available for Rs 29,999.

Oppo Reno 5 Pro at Rs 35,990

The Oppo Reno 5 Pro is also a 5G smartphone, which is available in India for Rs 35,999. It is offering the same MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor, which is powering the above-mentioned Realme X7 Pro 5G device. You also get an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 4,350mAh battery with support for 65W charge, and a 32MP selfie camera. There is a quad rear camera setup that houses a 64MP camera. The specifications are quite similar to Realme X7 Pro, but you get better camera experience and latest Android OS with the Oppo phone.

OnePlus 8T 5G at Rs 42,999

OnePlus 8T is no doubt one of the best 5G phones in India. You get a Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 865 SoC, which is paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The mid-range flagship phone has a vibrant and premium display, decent cameras, solid battery life and performance. This is currently the only OnePlus phone to offer 65W fast charging.

With OnePlus 8T, you get OxygenOS 11, which is optimised for one-hand usage and offers lots of features. The 5G phone features a 6.55-inch full-HD+ Fluid AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10+ support. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery, and a quad rear camera setup, including a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor.

iPhone 12 series starting at Rs 64,490

The iPhone 12 series was launched by the end of 2020 and comes with support for 5G and Wi-Fi 6. Apple unveiled four phones, including iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. These devices come with Apple’s most powerful and latest A14 chipset, which is based on 5nm process. They offer an OLED display with 60Hz refresh rate, excellent cameras, and a refreshed design.

The iPhone 12 mini, which is the most affordable 5G phone in the series, comes with a compact 5.4-inch display. Both the standard and iPhone 12 Pro version feature a 6.1-inch screen. The iPhone 12 Pro Max has a massive 6.7-inch display. The Max and Pro versions have the same triple rear camera setup and the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 mini version have a dual rear camera setup.

It is probably the best time to buy iPhone 12 mini as Amazon is offering it at a discounted price of Rs 64,490, down from Rs 69,900. There are also bank and exchange offers on the e-commerce site, which brings down the price by a big margin.

Must Read | Apple iPhone 12 mini review: For those who want a smaller iPhone

Samsung Galaxy S21 series starting at Rs 69,999

Lastly, you can buy Samsung’s latest Galaxy S21 5G series phone. You get the company’s home-brewed Exynos 2100 flagship processor, which supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6. With the Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, one gets stunning 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED display, a triple rear camera setup, and up to 256GB storage option.

The Ultra model of the Galaxy S21 series also supports stylus and customers get a bigger QHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rate. Samsung has added a quad-camera setup at the back of the Ultra variant, which can capture breathtaking photos and videos. Samsung Galaxy S21 series price in India starts from Rs 69,999.