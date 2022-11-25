5G in India: A look at which cities have Airtel and Jio’s 5G network, list of supported devices

5G– the next generation of mobile broadband– was officially launched in India on October 1 this year, after years of waiting. It has been nearly two months since launch, and slowly 5G connectivity is being made available in many cities in the country by Airtel and Jio. Here’s a quick look at all the updates on 5G that have taken place since the official ‘launch’ in October.

Who is providing 5G in India?

Currently, only two of the three major telecom operators in the country are providing 5G services in India. These are Airtel 5G and Jio 5G. Vodafone Idea has not yet provided an update on 5G services in the country. While Airtel’s 5G Plus service is a non-standalone service (NSA) that works on the existing 4G network’s infrastructure, Jio’s True 5G network is a standalone (SA) network.

What 5G bands are in use in India?

Multiple 5G bands including both high and low frequency bands are in use in India. You can check the distribution of 5G bands between the operators here.

Which cities have access to 5G?

Many Tier I cities in India already have 5G support or are expected to get it within the next few months. Other Tier II and Tier III regions will get 5G support in phases. Between Airtel and Jio, the entire country is expected to get 5G access by 2024.

Airtel: Airtel 5G is currently available in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur, Varanasi, Panipat, Gurugram and Guwahati. Airtel has also mentioned that it will bring 5G services in all metro cities by the end of this year and all major cities by the end of 2023.

Jio: Jio 5G is currently available in Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Varanasi, Nathdwara, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and Kolkata. Jio also announced earlier today that its 5G network is now available in all 33 district headquarters in the state of Gujarat.

What phones can run 5G in India right now?

While there are a lot of 5G smartphones in the market right now, which are capable of running the next-gen network, support for 5G bands in India is yet to be rolled out to many devices. The scenario of these 5G-ready software updates is a mixed-bag right now.

Brands like Xiaomi, Realme and Nothing have already launched updates that support Airtel 5G and Jio 5G services. However, brands like Google are yet to roll out software updates for the same. Some brands like Oppo have already rolled out required updates to most of their 5G device lineup while Apple has launched the update only for iOS Beta users and stable users are expected to get the update by next month. Samsung is expected to release 5G updates for all supported 5G devices this month.