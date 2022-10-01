scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 01, 2022

5G in India: How Airtel, Jio and Vodafone Idea plan to rollout services

IMC 2022: Here is everything we know about Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea's 5G rollout plan so far.

5G India, airtel 5g, jio 5g, vi 5g, 5g rollout.Airtel and Reliance Jio have announced their rollout of 5G in India. Check details below (File)

5G networks in India were officially inaugurated earlier today at IMC 2022. Following an in-depth look into how the technology will change India across various industries and sectors, telecom players Airtel and Jio are set to launch their 5G plans in India soon, while Vodafone Idea is expected to follow up soon after.

Here’s a quick look at how all three Indian telecom players plan to rollout 5G services in the country.

Reliance Jio 

Reliance Jio is set to bring in its 5G plans by Diwali in India, around the period of October 22 – 26. The service will initially be available in four Indian cities. These are Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata and Chennai. Note that all parts of the large cities may not see 5G reception all at once.

Reliance Jio has also announced that other cities in the country will also get access to 5G services in a phased out manner by December 2023.

Bharti Airtel

Airtel has announced that the telecom operator will rollout 5G services in eight Indian cities starting today. While Airtel hasn’t clarified which eight cities these are, expect metro cities like Mumbai and Delhi to be included.

Airtel has also announced that it will bring 5G connectivity all across India by March 2024

Vodafone Idea

Vodafone Idea did not announce any 5G-related developments during the launch. It seems Vodafone Idea customers waiting for 5G will have to wait a little more for further details.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 01:39:46 pm
Nokia 8210 4G, Nokia 2660 Flip: Check out the latest Nokia retro phones
