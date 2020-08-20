5 simple tips to boost your smartphone’s performance

Tips to increase speed of your old Android phone. (Express Photo)

Smartphones have become an integral part of all our lives. However, with everyday usage, mobile phones tend to slow down with time. Of course, every gadget at the end of the day will start lagging, and a mobile device is no different. This can often get annoying, mainly at the time when most of us are working from home and depending a lot on their smartphones to complete day-to-day tasks. This means it important for our smartphones to run smoothly.

Given buying a new smartphone isn’t possible for everyone, we have listed out a few tips to boot your phone’s performance quickly.

Clear the cached data

Every task you perform on a phone leaves a trace. All of this builds up as cache inside of the RAM. Clearing off all the junk can help reclaim the speed back. Apps and other tasks leave a trace so that they can open faster, however, this takes up space and leaves little RAM for the tasks you want to do later on.

To clear off the cache, you need to go to Settings > Storage > Cache. When you tap on the Cache option, the device will ask you, if you want to clear the cache partition, just tap confirm.

Disable animations

Animations and transitions make using the phone pleasing to the eyes. However, the phone requires a lot of resources to make the UI look fluid. After some time with age, these animations get jittery. At that point of time turning them off completely makes the UI look much better, while at the same time saves up on some processing power.

To disable animations, you need to head over to Settings > About Phone > Tap Build number until you see a pop-up intimating that Developer options have been enabled > Go back to the main Settings page > Open Developer options > Windows animation scale > Animations off. You also need to turn off Transition animation scale and Animator duration scale inside of the Developers options.

Remove bloatware, unused apps

Smartphones pack a lot of bloatware inside that might not be useful for you. Moreover, you might also have installed a few apps that you do not use anymore. All of these apps take up space inside of your phone, have cache traces and take up screen real estate also, hence slowing down your device. To fix this, just give your device a clean sweep by looking for unwanted apps and uninstalling them. If you cannot uninstall then by disabling them.

Turn on Data Saver on Chrome

Chrome as a web browser is extremely capable and one amongst the best to use. In terms of optimisations, it is not as robust as a few other options available in the market. As it comes pre-installed on most phones and how integrated we are in the Google ecosystem, most do not shift browsers.

One minor fix that you can perform to improve performance is to turn on the Data Saver mode in Chrome, which compresses everything to around 30 to 50 per cent. Thus taking up less space and turning up the speed.

To turn on the data saver mode you need to open Chrome, then tap on the hamburger icon on the top right corner, tap Settings, open the Data Saver option and turn it on.

Do not use live wallpapers

Live wallpapers look amazing but require several CPU cycles to run. This puts stress on the CPU and the battery, making the device slower and less efficient. It is recommended you put a static photo as phone wallpaper to save on resources.

