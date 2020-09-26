Five tips to improve your phone’s battery life

5 tips to help you save your phone's battery life. (Express Photo)

Smartphones help us stay entertained, connected and get information at our fingertips making us extremely dependent on them for every work we do all through the day. This makes conserving battery life one of the most important things. Today, we have five tips that will help you save on the battery life of your phone.

Turn off location services and Bluetooth

One of the biggest battery drainers is the GPS feature, keeping it turned on causes rapid battery drain. Users can simply turn off the option when not in use. To turn off GPS, head over to the quick access panel and turn the option it off. In addition to GPS, Bluetooth also takes a toll on the phone’s battery if left turned on. It can also be turned off from the quick access panel. The process is the same as GPS.

Turn down display brightness

The display is one of the most important things on a smartphone. If the display brightness is leveled up it can consume a lot of your phone’s battery. So, if you don’t require the brightness level to be so high, lower it down and that will in turn save on your phone’s battery. You can simply turn the display brightness down by a few notches. This eventually let you save a lot of your battery life.

Samsung Galaxy M51 with 7000mAh battery launched: Price, specs, and other details

Kill all unwanted background apps

Background apps keep the processor occupied and that in turn comprises the battery life of the device over time. To reduce the processor usage and minimise battery drain you must kill all the background apps when you are trying to save on the battery.

Turn off Always-On display feature

The Always-On display feature helps users take a quick glance at the time, date and notifications making it quite a nifty feature. However, it leads to a constant battery draining due to the display remaining turned on. Turning off the option from the Settings menu will allow the phone’s display to remain turned off when you are not using it, thus saving on battery.

Realme C12 review: Buy this for battery, design

Do not use live wallpapers or widgets

When live wallpapers or widgets are in use they cause the display to update at a higher frequency thus taking up a lot of battery life to keep a smooth flow. Apart from refreshing the screen at a high rate, widgets and live wallpapers use resources of the phone to help stay updated thus eating into the battery at a faster speed.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd